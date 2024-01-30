Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) and Liberty guard Jaden Riley (13) slap hands during the second half of a high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Chris Cardona, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior posted 23 points and six assists as the Spartans edged Shadow Ridge 55-52.

Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds remaining, to lift the Lions to a 60-58 win over Clark.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior had 25 points and seven rebounds to help the Rattlers beat Centennial 76-73.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the Gaels’ 90-65 victory over Las Vegas.

R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The senior scored 32 points to surpass 1,000 points for his career as the Rams rolled to a 73-27 victory over Tech.

Flag football

Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis: The senior had 14 tackles and a late interception to seal the win as the Diamondbacks hung on for a 26-18 win over Bishop Gorman.

Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge: The senior caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Mustangs overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes remaining in regulation to defeat Palo Verde 34-27.

Halley Redd, Basic: The senior completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and five TDs to lead the Wolves to a 34-27 victory over Del Sol.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Basic 78, Sunrise Mountain 70

Bishop Gorman 90, Las Vegas 65

Cimarron-Memorial 55, Shadow Ridge 52

Coronado 60, Liberty 49

Desert Oasis 55, Canyon Springs 54

Faith Lutheran 66, Valley 61

Foothill 61, Durango 37

Legacy 83, Western 34

Mojave 76, Centennial 73

Rancho 73, Tech 27

Sierra Vista 60, Cheyenne 50

Silverado 72, Spring Valley 57

Somerset-Losee 60, Clark 58

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 52, Valley 18

Flag football

Basic 34, Del Sol 27

Centennial 24, Liberty 21

Desert Oasis 26, Bishop Gorman 18

Las Vegas 48, Silverado 6

Shadow Ridge 34, Palo Verde 27

Tech 13, Green Valley 12

Virgin Valley 45, Eldorado 7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal