Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Boys basketball
Chris Cardona, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior posted 23 points and six assists as the Spartans edged Shadow Ridge 55-52.
Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds remaining, to lift the Lions to a 60-58 win over Clark.
CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior had 25 points and seven rebounds to help the Rattlers beat Centennial 76-73.
Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the Gaels’ 90-65 victory over Las Vegas.
R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The senior scored 32 points to surpass 1,000 points for his career as the Rams rolled to a 73-27 victory over Tech.
Flag football
Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis: The senior had 14 tackles and a late interception to seal the win as the Diamondbacks hung on for a 26-18 win over Bishop Gorman.
Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge: The senior caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Mustangs overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes remaining in regulation to defeat Palo Verde 34-27.
Halley Redd, Basic: The senior completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and five TDs to lead the Wolves to a 34-27 victory over Del Sol.
Monday’s scores
Boys basketball
Basic 78, Sunrise Mountain 70
Bishop Gorman 90, Las Vegas 65
Cimarron-Memorial 55, Shadow Ridge 52
Coronado 60, Liberty 49
Desert Oasis 55, Canyon Springs 54
Faith Lutheran 66, Valley 61
Foothill 61, Durango 37
Legacy 83, Western 34
Mojave 76, Centennial 73
Rancho 73, Tech 27
Sierra Vista 60, Cheyenne 50
Silverado 72, Spring Valley 57
Somerset-Losee 60, Clark 58
Girls basketball
Canyon Springs 52, Valley 18
Flag football
Basic 34, Del Sol 27
Centennial 24, Liberty 21
Desert Oasis 26, Bishop Gorman 18
Las Vegas 48, Silverado 6
Shadow Ridge 34, Palo Verde 27
Tech 13, Green Valley 12
Virgin Valley 45, Eldorado 7
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal