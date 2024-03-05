54°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 9:46 pm
 
Foothill High School’s Isabella Higuera (13) pitches the ball against Liberty High school dur ...
Foothill High School’s Isabella Higuera (13) pitches the ball against Liberty High school during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) slides over home base against Foothill High Schoo ...
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) slides over home base against Foothill High School during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Daniel Bennett, Democracy Prep: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Blue Knights rolled past Spring Mountain 14-3.

Christian Curran, Mater East: The senior went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Knights’ 15-0 win over Cadence.

Manuel Maldonado, Cheyenne: The senior tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Desert Shields cruised past Valley 15-0.

Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs, and also was the winning pitcher in the Mustangs’ 18-4 win over Desert Pines.

Softball

Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Panthers to a 21-0 victory over Silverado.

Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs to help the Patriots get a 9-2 win over Foothill.

Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had a double, triple and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 6-1 win over Spring Valley.

Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Pirates defeated Sunrise Mountain 10-0.

Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead the Wolves to a 13-0 win over Durango.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Awaken Christian 15, Mojave 0

Cheyenne 15, Valley 0

Democracy Prep 14, Spring Mountain 3

Mater East 15, Cadence 0

Moapa Valley 9, Ogden (Utah) 2

The Meadows 18, Desert Pines 4

Virgin Valley 8, Mountain View (Utah) 2

Virgin Valley 16, Bonneville (Utah) 0

Softball

Basic 13, Durango 0

Bishop Gorman 6, Spring Valley 1

Liberty 9, Foothill 2

Moapa Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mojave 10, Clark 7

Pahrump Valley 19, Democracy Prep 0

Palo Verde 21, Silverado 0

Virgin Valley 26, The Meadows 2

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Durango 0

Canyon Springs 3, Desert Pines 0

Del Sol 3, Virgin Valley 0

Rancho 3, Sloan Canyon 1

Sky Pointe 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tech 3, Valley 0

