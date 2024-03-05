Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:
Baseball
Daniel Bennett, Democracy Prep: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Blue Knights rolled past Spring Mountain 14-3.
Christian Curran, Mater East: The senior went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Knights’ 15-0 win over Cadence.
Manuel Maldonado, Cheyenne: The senior tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Desert Shields cruised past Valley 15-0.
Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs, and also was the winning pitcher in the Mustangs’ 18-4 win over Desert Pines.
Softball
Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Panthers to a 21-0 victory over Silverado.
Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs to help the Patriots get a 9-2 win over Foothill.
Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had a double, triple and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 6-1 win over Spring Valley.
Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Pirates defeated Sunrise Mountain 10-0.
Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead the Wolves to a 13-0 win over Durango.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Awaken Christian 15, Mojave 0
Cheyenne 15, Valley 0
Democracy Prep 14, Spring Mountain 3
Mater East 15, Cadence 0
Moapa Valley 9, Ogden (Utah) 2
The Meadows 18, Desert Pines 4
Virgin Valley 8, Mountain View (Utah) 2
Virgin Valley 16, Bonneville (Utah) 0
Softball
Basic 13, Durango 0
Bishop Gorman 6, Spring Valley 1
Liberty 9, Foothill 2
Moapa Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mojave 10, Clark 7
Pahrump Valley 19, Democracy Prep 0
Palo Verde 21, Silverado 0
Virgin Valley 26, The Meadows 2
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Durango 0
Canyon Springs 3, Desert Pines 0
Del Sol 3, Virgin Valley 0
Rancho 3, Sloan Canyon 1
Sky Pointe 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Tech 3, Valley 0