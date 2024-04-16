62°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 10:03 pm
 

Monday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and eight RBIs to lead the Roadrunners to a 17-3 win over Clark.

Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior threw a complete-game four-hitter for the win, and also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 9-1 victory over Rancho.

Michael Gracia, Bonanza: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the Bengals scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Eldorado 5-2.

Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The junior finished with four doubles and five RBIs in the Panthers’ 12-1 victory over Centennial.

Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Oasis 8-3.

Softball

Leighton Bekhor, The Meadows: The freshman went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in the Mustangs’ 20-5 win over Valley.

Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI to help the Patriots edge Centennial 3-2.

Beyonce Felix, Mater East: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the Knights’ 21-1 win over Del Sol.

Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Cougars held off a late rally for a 7-4 win over Palo Verde.

Gracie Rasavong, Green Valley: The freshman pitched a complete-game three-hitter to earn the 3-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Boys volleyball

Kayden Dixon, Moapa Valley: The senior had seven kills and six digs in the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Cristo Rey.

Kai Jamerson, Canyon Springs: The senior collected eight assists, six kills and two aces in the Pioneers’ 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 13 kills and 12 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 victory over Somerset-Losee.

Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior racked up 29 assists and eight digs to lead the Gators past Silverado 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.

Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior had 41 assists in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Western.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 13, Foothill 0

Bonanza 5, Eldorado 2

Cheyenne 16, Doral Academy 6

Cimarron-Memorial 17, Valley 0

Durango 9, Rancho 0

Las Vegas 8, Desert Oasis 3

Legacy 6, Shadow Ridge 5

Needles 8, Pahrump Valley 2

Palo Verde 12, Centennial 1

Sierra Vista 16, Del Sol 0

Silverado 15, Desert Pines 3

Spring Valley 8, Coronado 5

Sunrise Mountain 12, Canyon Springs 1

Tech 17, Clark 3

Virgin Valley 10, The Meadows 0

Western 11, Cadence 0

Softball

Basic 12, Cadence 0

Bishop Gorman 10, Arbor View 6

Coronado 7, Palo Verde 4

Green Valley 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Liberty 3, Centennial 2

Mater East 21, Del Sol 1

Moapa Valley d. Cheyenne, forfeit

Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0

The Meadows 20, Valley 5

Virgin Valley 15, Western 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Canyon Springs 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Centennial 3, Cheyenne 0

Green Valley 3, Silverado 0

Mater East 3, Founders Academy 2

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Virgin Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

