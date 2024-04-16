Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and eight RBIs to lead the Roadrunners to a 17-3 win over Clark.
Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior threw a complete-game four-hitter for the win, and also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 9-1 victory over Rancho.
Michael Gracia, Bonanza: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the Bengals scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Eldorado 5-2.
Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The junior finished with four doubles and five RBIs in the Panthers’ 12-1 victory over Centennial.
Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Oasis 8-3.
Softball
Leighton Bekhor, The Meadows: The freshman went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in the Mustangs’ 20-5 win over Valley.
Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI to help the Patriots edge Centennial 3-2.
Beyonce Felix, Mater East: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in the Knights’ 21-1 win over Del Sol.
Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Cougars held off a late rally for a 7-4 win over Palo Verde.
Gracie Rasavong, Green Valley: The freshman pitched a complete-game three-hitter to earn the 3-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Boys volleyball
Kayden Dixon, Moapa Valley: The senior had seven kills and six digs in the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Cristo Rey.
Kai Jamerson, Canyon Springs: The senior collected eight assists, six kills and two aces in the Pioneers’ 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Sloan Canyon.
Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior finished with 13 kills and 12 digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 victory over Somerset-Losee.
Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior racked up 29 assists and eight digs to lead the Gators past Silverado 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The junior had 41 assists in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Western.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 13, Foothill 0
Bonanza 5, Eldorado 2
Cheyenne 16, Doral Academy 6
Cimarron-Memorial 17, Valley 0
Durango 9, Rancho 0
Las Vegas 8, Desert Oasis 3
Legacy 6, Shadow Ridge 5
Needles 8, Pahrump Valley 2
Palo Verde 12, Centennial 1
Sierra Vista 16, Del Sol 0
Silverado 15, Desert Pines 3
Spring Valley 8, Coronado 5
Sunrise Mountain 12, Canyon Springs 1
Tech 17, Clark 3
Virgin Valley 10, The Meadows 0
Western 11, Cadence 0
Softball
Basic 12, Cadence 0
Bishop Gorman 10, Arbor View 6
Coronado 7, Palo Verde 4
Green Valley 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Liberty 3, Centennial 2
Mater East 21, Del Sol 1
Moapa Valley d. Cheyenne, forfeit
Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0
The Meadows 20, Valley 5
Virgin Valley 15, Western 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Western 0
Canyon Springs 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Centennial 3, Cheyenne 0
Green Valley 3, Silverado 0
Mater East 3, Founders Academy 2
Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Virgin Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 0
