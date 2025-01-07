Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
■ EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with a game-high 30 points in the Mountain Lions’ 86-74 victory over Clark.
■ Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 15 points to help the Crusaders roll to a 79-45 win over Bonanza.
■ David Hayes, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 20 points to lead the Mustangs past Chaparral 77-62.
■ Zayden Jeffries, Legacy: The junior scored 17 points to help the Longhorns beat Del Sol 77-33.
■ Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley: The senior scored 22 points in the Gators’ 64-48 win over Basic.
Girls basketball
■ Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior led all scorers with 27 points as the Gaels rolled past Faith Lutheran 66-36.
■ Gianessa Vazquez, Green Valley: The senior scored 20 points as the Gators erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn the 35-30 win.
Flag football
■ Cenunique Gant-Wedermyer, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 8 of 14 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers defeated Del Sol 28-18.
■ Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior rushed for 115 yards and two TDs, and passed for two scores to help the Cougars hold off Centennial 24-21.
■ Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior passed for 298 yards and five TDs, and ran for a score to lead the Diamondbacks past Sierra Vista 48-13.
■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had nine receptions for 105 yarads and two TDs in the Cougars’ 33-13 win over Chaparral.
■ Leyla Randolph, Tech: The senior passed and rushed for a combined 224 yards and three TDs in the Roadrunners’ 26-6 victory over SLAM Academy.
Scores
Boys basketball
Boulder City 53, The Meadows 46
Canyon Springs 45, Tech 38
Cimarron-Memorial 80, Western 51
Doral Academy 67, Pahrump Valley 44
Faith Lutheran 79, Bonanza 45
Green Valley 64, Basic 48
GV Christian 81, Adelson 41
Las Vegas 93, SLAM Academy 61
Legacy 77, Del Sol 33
Pahranagat Valley 51, Liberty Baptist 34
Shadow Ridge 77, Chaparral 62
Sierra Vista 86, Clark 74
Valley 73, Sunrise Mountain 61
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 66, Faith Lutheran 36
Green Valley 35, Doral Academy 30
Flag football
Cadence 33, Chaparral 13
Canyon Springs 28, Del Sol 18
Coronado 24, Centennial 21
Desert Oasis 48, Sierra Vista 13
Mojave 25, Bonanza 19
Silverado 13, Spring Valley 0
Tech 26, SLAM Academy 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal