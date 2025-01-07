Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with a game-high 30 points in the Mountain Lions’ 86-74 victory over Clark.

■ Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 15 points to help the Crusaders roll to a 79-45 win over Bonanza.

■ David Hayes, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 20 points to lead the Mustangs past Chaparral 77-62.

■ Zayden Jeffries, Legacy: The junior scored 17 points to help the Longhorns beat Del Sol 77-33.

■ Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley: The senior scored 22 points in the Gators’ 64-48 win over Basic.

Girls basketball

■ Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior led all scorers with 27 points as the Gaels rolled past Faith Lutheran 66-36.

■ Gianessa Vazquez, Green Valley: The senior scored 20 points as the Gators erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn the 35-30 win.

Flag football

■ Cenunique Gant-Wedermyer, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 8 of 14 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers defeated Del Sol 28-18.

■ Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior rushed for 115 yards and two TDs, and passed for two scores to help the Cougars hold off Centennial 24-21.

■ Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior passed for 298 yards and five TDs, and ran for a score to lead the Diamondbacks past Sierra Vista 48-13.

■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had nine receptions for 105 yarads and two TDs in the Cougars’ 33-13 win over Chaparral.

■ Leyla Randolph, Tech: The senior passed and rushed for a combined 224 yards and three TDs in the Roadrunners’ 26-6 victory over SLAM Academy.

Scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 53, The Meadows 46

Canyon Springs 45, Tech 38

Cimarron-Memorial 80, Western 51

Doral Academy 67, Pahrump Valley 44

Faith Lutheran 79, Bonanza 45

Green Valley 64, Basic 48

GV Christian 81, Adelson 41

Las Vegas 93, SLAM Academy 61

Legacy 77, Del Sol 33

Pahranagat Valley 51, Liberty Baptist 34

Shadow Ridge 77, Chaparral 62

Sierra Vista 86, Clark 74

Valley 73, Sunrise Mountain 61

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 66, Faith Lutheran 36

Green Valley 35, Doral Academy 30

Flag football

Cadence 33, Chaparral 13

Canyon Springs 28, Del Sol 18

Coronado 24, Centennial 21

Desert Oasis 48, Sierra Vista 13

Mojave 25, Bonanza 19

Silverado 13, Spring Valley 0

Tech 26, SLAM Academy 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal