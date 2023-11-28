53°F
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Micah Alejado

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) is tagged out of his final game by incoming starting quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner congratulates senior quarterback Micah Alejado on their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship win against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman was well on its way to winning the Class 5A Division I state title by the fourth quarter of the championship game Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium, but the Gaels still called a timeout.

There was no confusion on the field. Bishop Gorman instead wanted to make sure senior quarterback Micah Alejado received a proper send-off and standing ovation in his last game.

Alejado completed 14 of 17 passes for 255 yards and scored four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the Gaels’ 56-11 victory against Liberty to win the state championship. His efforts earned him Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week honors.

“We came in and wanted to bring that national championship back. And we did just that,” Alejado said after the win. “It’s great. We’re on the (national championship) wall with a bunch of great (Bishop Gorman) teams. This team is really special and it’s a blessing to be able to be a part of it.”

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps and USA Today, is in the driver’s seat to win a fourth mythical national championship thanks to the win. The Gaels won three national titles from 2014-2016.

“Our legacy speaks for itself. You see the track record,” Alejado said of the senior class that lost just two games the last three seasons. “We did everything we said we would do. We came in and brought dominance back to Bishop Gorman. Everyone can see that Gorman is back.”

Alejado, a Hawaii commit, completed 77.4 percent of his passes while racking up 2,714 yards, 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions in 12 games this season.

He finishes his career at Gorman with 9,233 yards, 125 touchdowns and four interceptions in 41 games. That includes two games as a freshman from a shortened 2021 spring season.

Alejado connected with Elija Lofton on an 82-yard touchdown pass after the Gaels fell behind 3-0 to Liberty in the first quarter of the championship game. Bishop Gorman never looked back. Alejado threw two more first-half touchdowns to give his team a 27-3 lead at the break.

“The energy was up because we knew it was our last game and we all wanted to go out with a bang,” Alejado said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

