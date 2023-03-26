Nevada Preps high school baseball, softball rankings
Basic, Shadow Ridge and Clark are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s baseball rankings. Faith Lutheran, Doral Academy and Virgin Valley hold the top spots in the softball rankings.
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
Basic (10-0)
Desert Oasis (10-4)
Bishop Gorman (9-1)
Liberty (10-3)
Las Vegas (11-3)
Class 4A
Shadow Ridge (9-4)
Foothill (11-3)
Tech (9-7)
Legacy (3-4)
Durango (4-6)
Class 3A
Clark (8-1)
Moapa Valley (6-4)
Boulder City (7-5)
Pahrump Valley (8-5)
Eldorado (6-5-1)
Softball
Class 5A
Faith Lutheran (17-2)
Green Valley (7-3)
Liberty (9-3)
Arbor View (6-2)
Shadow Ridge (5-2)
Class 4A
Doral Academy (6-0)
Tech (6-1)
Bishop Gorman (5-6-1)
Silverado (7-4)
Spring Valley (6-3)
Class 3A
Virgin Valley (15-0)
Moapa Valley (5-3)
Valley (3-1)
SLAM Academy (4-2)
Boulder City (4-9)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Baseball
Tuesday
Clark at Virgin Valley
Cimarron-Memorial at Green Valley
Liberty at Durango
Las Vegas at Coronado
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Shadow Ridge at Foothill
Desert Oasis at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Tech at Legacy
Friday
Clark at Tech
Palo Verde at Las Vegas
Moapa Valley at Boulder City
Centennial at Coronado
Saturday
Coronado at Liberty, 11 a.m.
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 1 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Centennial at Green Valley
Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge
Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman
Chaparral at Silverado
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley
Wednesday
Coronado at Liberty
Thursday
Valley at Pahrump Valley
Palo Verde at Silverado
Friday
Doral Academy at Cimarron-Memorial
Silverado at Eldorado
Chaparral at Spring Valley
Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
