58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps high school baseball, softball rankings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Vall ...
Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

Basic (10-0)

Desert Oasis (10-4)

Bishop Gorman (9-1)

Liberty (10-3)

Las Vegas (11-3)

Class 4A

Shadow Ridge (9-4)

Foothill (11-3)

Tech (9-7)

Legacy (3-4)

Durango (4-6)

Class 3A

Clark (8-1)

Moapa Valley (6-4)

Boulder City (7-5)

Pahrump Valley (8-5)

Eldorado (6-5-1)

Softball

Class 5A

Faith Lutheran (17-2)

Green Valley (7-3)

Liberty (9-3)

Arbor View (6-2)

Shadow Ridge (5-2)

Class 4A

Doral Academy (6-0)

Tech (6-1)

Bishop Gorman (5-6-1)

Silverado (7-4)

Spring Valley (6-3)

Class 3A

Virgin Valley (15-0)

Moapa Valley (5-3)

Valley (3-1)

SLAM Academy (4-2)

Boulder City (4-9)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Baseball

Tuesday

Clark at Virgin Valley

Cimarron-Memorial at Green Valley

Liberty at Durango

Las Vegas at Coronado

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Shadow Ridge at Foothill

Desert Oasis at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Tech at Legacy

Friday

Clark at Tech

Palo Verde at Las Vegas

Moapa Valley at Boulder City

Centennial at Coronado

Saturday

Coronado at Liberty, 11 a.m.

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 1 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Centennial at Green Valley

Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman

Chaparral at Silverado

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley

Wednesday

Coronado at Liberty

Thursday

Valley at Pahrump Valley

Palo Verde at Silverado

Friday

Doral Academy at Cimarron-Memorial

Silverado at Eldorado

Chaparral at Spring Valley

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Activist nature part of Julian Strawther’s family history
Activist nature part of Julian Strawther’s family history
2
Desert Oasis hands Bishop Gorman 1st baseball loss of season
Desert Oasis hands Bishop Gorman 1st baseball loss of season
3
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis outlasts Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
4
A talented Las Vegan’s unconventional path toward the NBA
A talented Las Vegan’s unconventional path toward the NBA
5
Las Vegas High baseball rallies to beat Green Valley — PHOTOS
Las Vegas High baseball rallies to beat Green Valley — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team