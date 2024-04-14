68°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball amid turmoil

Basic players celebrate more runs against Spring Valley during the sixth inning of their NIAA b ...
Basic players celebrate more runs against Spring Valley during the sixth inning of their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) pitches from the mound during a baseball game between ...
No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match b ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Green Valley teammates Taylor Beck (1) and Brady Barney (9) fail to lodge the ball back on Shad ...
Green Valley rallies past Shadow Ridge in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2024 - 11:11 am
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Basic (18-3)

2. Faith Lutheran (17-6)

3. Las Vegas High (17-3-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (12-8)

5. Foothill (16-6-1)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (16-4)

2. Legacy (19-3)

3. Tech (14-3)

4. Durango (14-6)

5. Cheyenne (17-2)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (15-1)

2. The Meadows (14-6)

3. Mater East (14-7)

4. Pahrump Valley (12-12)

5. SLAM Academy (10-7)

Games to watch

All games 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Desert Oasis at Las Vegas High

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Palo Verde at Centennial

Virgin Valley at The Meadows

Foothill at Basic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

SLAM Academy at Durango

Tech at Sierra Vista

Wednesday

Liberty at Palo Verde

Foothill at Arbor View

Centennial at Basic

Coronado at Las Vegas High

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Faith Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman, 2:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

Sierra Vista at Legacy

Friday

Basic at Centennial

Arbor View at Foothill

Las Vegas High at Coronado

Softball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-1)

2. Shadow Ridge (12-4)

3. Palo Verde (12-4)

4. Centennial (15-8-1)

5. Liberty (8-5)

Class 4A

1. Rancho (8-2)

2. Doral Academy (11-8)

3. Foothill (10-6)

4. Basic (10-6)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (11-7)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (21-0-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (10-3)

3. Boulder City (14-6)

4. Moapa Valley (14-8)

5. SLAM Academy (10-2)

Games to watch

All games 3:30 p.m.

Monday

Palo Verde at Coronado

Liberty at Centennial

Faith Lutheran at Green Valley

Tuesday

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Tech at Foothill

Spring Valley at Doral Academy

Rancho at Cimarron-Memorial

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Centennial

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Palo Verde at Liberty

Virgin Valley at SLAM Academy

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (22-2)

2. Coronado (13-4

3. Green Valley (23-7)

4. Arbor View (20-6)

5. Shadow Ridge (13-8)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-5)

2. Mojave (13-6)

3. Basic (11-9)

4. Sky Pointe (15-10)

5. Durango (16-12)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (13-4)

2. Valley (14-6)

3. Virgin Valley (15-11)

4. Moapa Valley (9-10)

5. Coral Academy (9-10)

Games to watch

All games 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Coronado

Shadow Ridge at Centennial

Green Valley at Sierra Vista

Basic at Boulder City

Thursday

Durango at Mojave

Boulder City at Coral Academy

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

