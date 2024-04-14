Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball amid turmoil
Basic, which announced last week coach Scott Baker was no longer with the team, is the new No. 1 baseball team in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Basic (18-3)
2. Faith Lutheran (17-6)
3. Las Vegas High (17-3-1)
4. Bishop Gorman (12-8)
5. Foothill (16-6-1)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (16-4)
2. Legacy (19-3)
3. Tech (14-3)
4. Durango (14-6)
5. Cheyenne (17-2)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (15-1)
2. The Meadows (14-6)
3. Mater East (14-7)
4. Pahrump Valley (12-12)
5. SLAM Academy (10-7)
Games to watch
All games 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Desert Oasis at Las Vegas High
Shadow Ridge at Legacy
Palo Verde at Centennial
Virgin Valley at The Meadows
Foothill at Basic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
SLAM Academy at Durango
Tech at Sierra Vista
Wednesday
Liberty at Palo Verde
Foothill at Arbor View
Centennial at Basic
Coronado at Las Vegas High
Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Faith Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman, 2:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark
Sierra Vista at Legacy
Friday
Basic at Centennial
Arbor View at Foothill
Las Vegas High at Coronado
Softball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (10-1)
2. Shadow Ridge (12-4)
3. Palo Verde (12-4)
4. Centennial (15-8-1)
5. Liberty (8-5)
Class 4A
1. Rancho (8-2)
2. Doral Academy (11-8)
3. Foothill (10-6)
4. Basic (10-6)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (11-7)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (21-0-1)
2. Pahrump Valley (10-3)
3. Boulder City (14-6)
4. Moapa Valley (14-8)
5. SLAM Academy (10-2)
Games to watch
All games 3:30 p.m.
Monday
Palo Verde at Coronado
Liberty at Centennial
Faith Lutheran at Green Valley
Tuesday
Boulder City at Virgin Valley
Tech at Foothill
Spring Valley at Doral Academy
Rancho at Cimarron-Memorial
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Centennial
Friday
Shadow Ridge at Coronado
Palo Verde at Liberty
Virgin Valley at SLAM Academy
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (22-2)
2. Coronado (13-4
3. Green Valley (23-7)
4. Arbor View (20-6)
5. Shadow Ridge (13-8)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (13-5)
2. Mojave (13-6)
3. Basic (11-9)
4. Sky Pointe (15-10)
5. Durango (16-12)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (13-4)
2. Valley (14-6)
3. Virgin Valley (15-11)
4. Moapa Valley (9-10)
5. Coral Academy (9-10)
Games to watch
All games 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Coronado
Shadow Ridge at Centennial
Green Valley at Sierra Vista
Basic at Boulder City
Thursday
Durango at Mojave
Boulder City at Coral Academy
