Nevada Preps

NIAA announces 2 finalists for executive director opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 11:03 am
 
Donnie Nelson, executive director for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, announ ...
Donnie Nelson, executive director for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, announced Dec. 1, 2023, that he will step down at the end of his term June 1, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced two finalists for its executive director opening Wednesday.

One was Tim Jackson, a director of athletics for the Clark County School District. The other was Ed Thompson, a director of athletics for the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Jackson and Thompson will interview for the position at a NIAA Board of Control meeting at Palace Station on March 19, according to a NIAA news release. The meeting is open to the public. The release said the new executive director will be named following the interviews.

The NIAA’s previous executive director, Donnie Nelson, announced Dec. 1 he will step down at the end of his term June 1.

Nelson became the NIAA’s fifth executive director on April 7, 2022, after serving as interim director since August 2021. Nelson has spent 26 years with the NIAA in various roles.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

