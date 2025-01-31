42°F
No. 1 Coronado boys basketball edges Liberty — PHOTOS

Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) works the ball in the paint during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty shooting guard Taytum Cios-Webb (4) keeps his grip on the ball during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair (3) readies himself for a basket during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty shooting guard Jalen Parker (1) eyes an open teammate for a pass during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair dribbles the ball down the court during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Lantz Stephenson dunks the ball during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty small forward Dante Steward (5) eyes the basket as Coronado defense stays on him during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) passes the ball to a teammate as Liberty shooting guard Taytum Cios-Webb (4) defends during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty small forward Dante Steward (5) eyes the basket during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty small forward Evan Hilliard (12) throws the ball to an open teammate during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberty bench cheers during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty point guard Jaden Riley (13) hustles the ball past Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado cheerleaders watch as Coronado's Mason Abittan attempts a free throw during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Liberty cheerleader watches in the final moments during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty shooting guard Jalen Parker reacts to a foul being called during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 10:48 pm
 

Coronado’s boys basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held off Liberty for a 62-59 home win Thursday night.

Coronado (10-9, 8-0 5A Southern League League) next hosts Sierra Vista at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Liberty (11-8, 5-2) hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

