No. 1 Coronado boys basketball edges Liberty — PHOTOS
Top-ranked Coronado scored a home win over Liberty in a boys basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado’s boys basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held off Liberty for a 62-59 home win Thursday night.
Coronado (10-9, 8-0 5A Southern League League) next hosts Sierra Vista at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Liberty (11-8, 5-2) hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
