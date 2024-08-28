88°F
No. 1 Coronado routs Cimarron-Memorial in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado's Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Dylan Crosby-Moghadam (1) to score during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's Said Lopez (21) kicks the ball out against Coronado's Gavin Flickinger during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Grayson Elisaldez (3) looks to kick the ball under pressure from Cimarron-Memorial during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial's Said Lopez, right, to score a goal during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's defender Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Dylan Crosby-Moghadam (1) to score during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado players celebrate a goal by Ben Aronow (15) during a soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's Jimi Villasenor (10) moves the ball under pressure from Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's goalkeeper Jose Martin (16) stops the ball against Coronado's Austin Kiernan (7) during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Grayson Elisaldez (3) heads the ball during a soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's goalkeeper Dylan Crosby-Moghadam (1) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's defender Alan Soriano (15) kicks the ball away from Coronado's Ben Aronow, right, during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Grayson Elisaldez (3) moves the ball against Cimarron-Memorial during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Dylan Flores (9) moves the ball against Cimarron-Memorial during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's Philip Obradovic (5) moves the ball during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cimarron-Memorial's goalkeeper Jose Martin (16) lies on the ground after giving up a goal during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 

Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 7-0 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a boys soccer match Tuesday.

The Cougars (6-0, 2-0 5A Southern League) won the 5A state title last season.

Coronado hosts No. 5 Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Cimarron-Memorial (0-2, 0-2) plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

