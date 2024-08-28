No. 1 Coronado routs Cimarron-Memorial in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado, the defending Class 5A state champion, rolled to a home win against Cimarron-Memorial in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 7-0 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a boys soccer match Tuesday.
The Cougars (6-0, 2-0 5A Southern League) won the 5A state title last season.
Coronado hosts No. 5 Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Cimarron-Memorial (0-2, 0-2) plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.