Nevada Preps

No. 1 Gorman sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) lightly taps the ball over the net during the high sch ...
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) lightly taps the ball over the net during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) competes during the high school volleyball game agains ...
Bishop Gorman sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) and junior Ellie Prindl (7) attempt to block a shot du ...
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) and junior Ellie Prindl (7) attempt to block a shot during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) spikes the ball during the high school volleyball game ...
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) spikes the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman senior Hannah Shahoian (14) reaches for the ball during the high school volleybal ...
Bishop Gorman senior Hannah Shahoian (14) reaches for the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado senior Suriah Roberts (12) competes during the high school volleyball game against Bi ...
Silverado senior Suriah Roberts (12) competes during the high school volleyball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) and junior Ellie Prindl (7) attempt to block a shot by ...
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) and junior Ellie Prindl (7) attempt to block a shot by Silverado senior Suriah Roberts (12) during the high school volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) celebrates a point during the high school volleyba ...
Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Nya Cimino (9) and senior Lovie Aquino (4) celebrate a point during the high s ...
Silverado junior Nya Cimino (9) and senior Lovie Aquino (4) celebrate a point during the high school volleyball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates with Silverado senior Suriah Roberts (12) during ...
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates with Silverado senior Suriah Roberts (12) during the high school volleyball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman senior Hannah Shahoian (14) serves the ball during the high school volleyball gam ...
Bishop Gorman senior Hannah Shahoian (14) serves the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado senior Lovie Aquino (4) competes during the high school volleyball game against Bisho ...
Silverado senior Lovie Aquino (4) competes during the high school volleyball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball game a ...
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman senior Carsyn Stansberry (5) attempts to spike the ball over Silverado junior Che ...
Bishop Gorman senior Carsyn Stansberry (5) attempts to spike the ball over Silverado junior Cheyenne Tanner (5) during the high school volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball gam ...
Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) celebrates a point during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) attempts to block Silverado senior Isabella Hemingway ...
Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) attempts to block Silverado senior Isabella Hemingway (14) during the high school volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman and Silverado players watch the ball during the high school volleyball game at Bi ...
Bishop Gorman and Silverado players watch the ball during the high school volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 8:43 pm
 

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-8, 25-3, 25-12 home victory against Silverado in a girls volleyball match Monday night.

Trinity Thompson had 21 assists for Gorman (8-3, 5-0 5A Desert League). Brooklynn Williams finished with nine kills and Ayanna Watson added seven aces for the Gaels.

Gorman next hosts Mater Dei (California), ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Silverado (7-8, 1-3) next plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

