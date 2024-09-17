No. 1 Gorman sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-8, 25-3, 25-12 home victory against Silverado in a girls volleyball match Monday night.
Trinity Thompson had 21 assists for Gorman (8-3, 5-0 5A Desert League). Brooklynn Williams finished with nine kills and Ayanna Watson added seven aces for the Gaels.
Gorman next hosts Mater Dei (California), ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Silverado (7-8, 1-3) next plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
