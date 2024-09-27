No. 1 Liberty fends off Shadow Ridge in 4A boys soccer — PHOTOS
Liberty, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a road win over Shadow Ridge in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the game.
Justin Gilliland scored two goals and registered an assist to help Liberty, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claim a 3-1 road win at Shadow Ridge in a boys soccer match Thursday night.
Eden Garcia also scored a goal for the Patriots (14-1, 7-0 4A Mountain League).
Liberty next plays at No. 2 Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge (4-5-2, 4-3-1) next hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
