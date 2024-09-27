No. 1 Liberty fends off Shadow Ridge in 4A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Liberty, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a road win over Shadow Ridge in a boys soccer match. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View, Coronado look for signature win in Friday showdown

Shadow Ridge goalkeeper Tony Delcid (right) looks out at the field before throwing the ball back in during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge defender Carson Gregory (4) kicks the ball away from Liberty midfielder Rowan Durfee (8) during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty forward Tomas Montano (16) runs up the field during a throw-in from a teammate during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge midfielder Conor Taylor (8) chases the ball out of bounds during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty soccer forward Justin Gilliland, left, chases the ball as Shadow Ridge midfielder Connor Taylor (8) follows from behind during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge defender Aidan Waite, left, and Liberty forward Justin Gilliland run after the ball during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty soccer forward Justin Gilliland (6) kicks the ball away from a group of South Ridge players during a soccer match between Shadow Ridge and Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin Gilliland scored two goals and registered an assist to help Liberty, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claim a 3-1 road win at Shadow Ridge in a boys soccer match Thursday night.

Eden Garcia also scored a goal for the Patriots (14-1, 7-0 4A Mountain League).

Liberty next plays at No. 2 Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge (4-5-2, 4-3-1) next hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.