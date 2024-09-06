No. 2 Coronado sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Coronado, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Palo Verde in a girls volleyball match. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 home win over Palo Verde in a girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Julie Beckham had 15 kills and eight digs to lead Coronado (6-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League). Hannah Wayment added 12 kills for the Cougars.
Coronado next hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Palo Verde (5-3, 0-1) hosts No. 4 Arbor View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
