No. 2 Coronado sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Palo Verde in a girls volleyball match. Here are photos from the game.

Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) celebrates an ace with her teammates during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outside hitter Julia Hille reacts as the ball goes out of bounds during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde middle blocker Kate Camp (14) bumps the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde setter Mia Calvillo Zurita (16) bump passes the ball during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo verde opposite hitter Lindsey Rossnagel celebrates a point going to Palo Verde during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde setter Mia Calvillo Zurita (16) bumps the ball up during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Gentry Oblad (7) bump passes the ball during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) bumps the ball during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Rachel Purser serves the ball during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Rachel Purser hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) saves the ball from hitting the floor during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado teammates celebrate winning a set during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 home win over Palo Verde in a girls volleyball match Thursday night.

Julie Beckham had 15 kills and eight digs to lead Coronado (6-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League). Hannah Wayment added 12 kills for the Cougars.

Coronado next hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Palo Verde (5-3, 0-1) hosts No. 4 Arbor View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.