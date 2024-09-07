91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 2 Gorman falls to No. 1 Mater Dei in prep football showdown

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards against Mater Dei during t ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) attempts to grab a fumble against Mater Dei duri ...
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) attempts to grab a fumble against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner leads his team onto the field to face Mater Dei during t ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner leads his team onto the field to face Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) battles for yards against Mater Dei during the fir ...
Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) battles for yards against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) grabs a fumble against Mater Dei during the firs ...
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) grabs a fumble against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) is caught from behind by Mater Dei linebacker Da ...
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (2) is caught from behind by Mater Dei linebacker Dailon Clanton (9) during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Ryan Baalbaky (33) catches Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon ...
Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Ryan Baalbaky (33) catches Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (4) during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner yells at officials while running down the sidelines to f ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner yells at officials while running down the sidelines to fight a penalty call for Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman defensive lineman James Carrington (58) sacks Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beier ...
Bishop Gorman defensive lineman James Carrington (58) sacks Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly (9) during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards against Mater Dei during t ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards near the end zone against ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) battles for more yards near the end zone against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman fans celebrate a score against Mater Dei during the first half of their high scho ...
Bishop Gorman fans celebrate a score against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman tight end Anthony Hickman (88) celebrates a touchdown catch with running back Jon ...
Bishop Gorman tight end Anthony Hickman (88) celebrates a touchdown catch with running back Jonathan Coar (21) against Mater Dei during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman fans watch the game against Mater Dei on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Cal ...
Bishop Gorman fans watch the game against Mater Dei on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman fans watch the game against Mater Dei on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Cal ...
Bishop Gorman fans watch the game against Mater Dei on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans watch the Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Calif. (L.E. B ...
Fans watch the Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Santa Ana, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Players run on the field during Bishop Gorman football practice on Tuesday, Sept. 03, 2024, in ...
How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei football game
Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) celebrates an ace with her teammates during a volleyball match ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado teammates celebrate winning a set during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo ...
No. 2 Coronado sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
‘Something out of a movie:’ Centennial alum joins hometown Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 9:44 pm
 

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Bishop Gorman’s 27-game winning streak — and likely the No. 2-ranked Gaels’ defense of their national title — ended Friday night with a 31-15 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium.

The Monarchs (2-0), ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, also handed the Gaels their last loss on Aug. 26, 2022, at Gorman.

Maika Eugenio threw two touchdown passes for Gorman (2-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES