No. 2 Gorman falls to No. 1 Mater Dei in prep football showdown
No. 2-ranked Bishop Gorman lost to No. 1 Mater Dei in what was billed as the de facto high school football national title game Friday in Santa Ana, California.
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Bishop Gorman’s 27-game winning streak — and likely the No. 2-ranked Gaels’ defense of their national title — ended Friday night with a 31-15 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium.
The Monarchs (2-0), ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, also handed the Gaels their last loss on Aug. 26, 2022, at Gorman.
Maika Eugenio threw two touchdown passes for Gorman (2-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.