No. 2 Palo Verde, No. 4 Las Vegas High draw in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Palo Verde senior Francesco Traniello (10) attempts to keep the ball away from Las Vegas High senior Oscar Sandoval (8) during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High senior Gabriel Zetino (11) receives the ball during the high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde senior Benjamin Legrand (23) headbutts the ball during the high school soccer game against Las Vegas High at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High senior Oscar Sandoval, center, fends off Palo Verde senior Noah Colindres, left, and senior Adam Knecht, right, during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde senior Jaxon Law (2) and Las Vegas High senior Daniel Murillo (10) run after the ball during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High senior Abraham Trujillo-Hinojosa (12) and Palo Verde senior Trevon Aytch (15) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde senior Noah Colindres (3) receives the ball during the high school soccer game against Las Vegas High at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High junior Lex Madrigal (19) and Palo Verde senior Jaxon Law (2) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High senior Ariel Trujillo (3) and Palo Verde senior Francesco Traniello (10) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 29, 2024 - 9:13 pm
 

Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and host No. 4 Las Vegas High played to a scoreless draw in a boys soccer match Thursday.

Palo Verde (2-1-1, 2-0-1 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 5 Arbor View at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas (5-0-2, 2-0-1) next plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

