No. 2 Palo Verde, No. 4 Las Vegas High draw in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Palo Verde and Las Vegas High played to a scoreless draw in a boys soccer match Thursday. Check out photos from the game.
Palo Verde, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, and host No. 4 Las Vegas High played to a scoreless draw in a boys soccer match Thursday.
Palo Verde (2-1-1, 2-0-1 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 5 Arbor View at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas (5-0-2, 2-0-1) next plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
