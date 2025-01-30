No. 3 Basic girls defeat No. 4 Del Sol in 4A basketball — PHOTOS
Basic’s girls basketball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, took control early on the way to a 51-38 home victory over No. 4 Del Sol on Wednesday night.
Basic (15-6, 9-1 4A Desert League) next hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Del Sol (18-8, 5-5) plays at Chaparral at 5 p.m. Thursday.
