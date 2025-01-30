42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 3 Basic girls defeat No. 4 Del Sol in 4A basketball — PHOTOS

Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basi ...
Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic shooting guard Mia Frias (12) struggles to keep hold of the ball as Del Sol guard Ricana ...
Basic shooting guard Mia Frias (12) struggles to keep hold of the ball as Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) leaps to capture it during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic shooting guard Marijayne (M.J.) Adams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game betw ...
Basic shooting guard Marijayne (M.J.) Adams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) guards during a girls basketball game between Basic and D ...
Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) guards during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a girls basketball ...
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Del Sol guard Raina Cobbin (24) hustles the ball down the court during a girls basketball game ...
Del Sol guard Raina Cobbin (24) hustles the ball down the court during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Ba ...
Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams (11) drives up to the basket during a girls basketball game ...
Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams (11) drives up to the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Del Sol guard Rosie Diaz (12) looks for an open teammate during a girls basketball game between ...
Del Sol guard Rosie Diaz (12) looks for an open teammate during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Bishop Gorman guard Nick Jefferson (10) tries to shoot around Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) du ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman center Chris Baudreau (21) dunks the ball during a basketball game at Centennial ...
No. 2 Gorman boys basketball handles No. 3 Centennial — PHOTOS
Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) runs the ball during a flag football game at Shadow Ridge High ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Brynne Alia (11) during a fl ...
No. 1 Palo Verde tops No. 2 Shadow Ridge in flag football — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 9:33 pm
 

Basic’s girls basketball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, took control early on the way to a 51-38 home victory over No. 4 Del Sol on Wednesday night.

Basic (15-6, 9-1 4A Desert League) next hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Del Sol (18-8, 5-5) plays at Chaparral at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES