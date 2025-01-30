No. 3 Basic girls defeat No. 4 Del Sol in 4A basketball — PHOTOS

The Basic girls basketball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, claimed a home win over No. 4 Del Sol on Wednesday night.

Del Sol guard Rosie Diaz (12) looks for an open teammate during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams (11) drives up to the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Del Sol guard Raina Cobbin (24) hustles the ball down the court during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Del Sol point guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) guards during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shooting guard Marijayne (M.J.) Adams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shooting guard Mia Frias (12) struggles to keep hold of the ball as Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) leaps to capture it during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic point guard Kamilyah Williams eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s girls basketball team, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, took control early on the way to a 51-38 home victory over No. 4 Del Sol on Wednesday night.

Basic (15-6, 9-1 4A Desert League) next hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Del Sol (18-8, 5-5) plays at Chaparral at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.