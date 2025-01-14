No. 3 Desert Oasis blanks Green Valley in flag football — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis claimed a home victory over Green Valley in a high school flag football game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Desert Oasis, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 34-0 home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday.
Desert Oasis (11-2, 4-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Green Valley (2-12, 0-5) plays at Spring Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
