Nevada Preps

No. 3 Desert Oasis blanks Green Valley in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) jumps to make the touchdown catch against Green Valley ...
Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) jumps to make the touchdown catch against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (4) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High ...
Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (4) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a flag football game against Green Valley ...
Desert Oasis' Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a flag football game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 8:39 pm
 

Desert Oasis, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 34-0 home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday.

Desert Oasis (11-2, 4-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Green Valley (2-12, 0-5) plays at Spring Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

