No. 3 Desert Oasis blanks Green Valley in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis claimed a home victory over Green Valley in a high school flag football game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Green Valley's Kayana Fejerang (11) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) looks to throw a pass during a flag football game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Jordyn Terry (19) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley quarterback Janae Peebles (0) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) tries to get through a group of Green Valley defenders during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's wide receiver Journey Tuitama (23) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley quarterback Janae Peebles (0) throws a pass during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley’s Aundrea Velez (5) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Aniyah I'i (11) catches a touchdown pass during a flag football game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (4) pulls in a pass during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Chelsea DeWitt (21) gets tagged out by Green Valley's Camille Tafua (16) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) celebrates her interception against Green Valley with Desert Oasis' Aniyah I'i (11) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a flag football game against Green Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Aundrea Velez (5) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley quarterback Janae Peebles (0) throws a pass during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (4) runs the ball during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) jumps to make the touchdown catch against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 34-0 home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday.

Desert Oasis (11-2, 4-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Green Valley (2-12, 0-5) plays at Spring Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

