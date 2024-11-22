‘Nothing else matters’: Faith Lutheran looks to avenge title game loss

Faith Lutheran can cap an undefeated season — and get redemption — when the Crusaders play Bishop Manogue in the Class 5A Division II state football title game.

Faith Lutheran football coach Mike Sanford still has a bad taste in his mouth from last season’s 40-21 loss to Bishop Manogue in the state championship game.

His Crusaders will have a chance for redemption when they meet the Miners again in the Class 5A Division II state title game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at McQueen High School in Reno.

Sanford noted that both teams had roster turnover since last season, but he does see value in the idea of a rematch.

“We’re a different team than we were a year ago, and they’re also a different team,” he said. “They were really good last year. We lost, and that gives us a lot of motivation this year.”

Manogue is still a good team. The Miners are 9-3, with all three losses against pre-league California opponents. But Faith Lutheran is also good, as evidenced by its 11-0 record.

The Crusaders have had a year to devise a plan that will work Saturday.

“We played very poorly at the end of the first half last year,” Sanford said. “They had two scores right before halftime. We’ve got to do better. But we know more about them having played them once. Generally, we have to be the one that wins the turnover battle. That’s the key.”

Offense embraces challenge

Another key will be Crusaders quarterback Alex Rogers. The senior has completed 126 passes for 2,173 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. He was the team’s leading passer and rusher in last week’s 35-34 overtime semifinal victory over Shadow Ridge.

Manogue is averaging 36 points a game, so Rogers knows he must be at his best to give his team a chance.

“We have to score,” he said. “We can’t have empty possessions with three-and-outs. We have to hold the ball and score every time down.”

Rogers will get help from standout running back Cale Breslin (113 carries, 734 yards, 11 TDs), who is expected to return from an abdominal injury after missing the first two playoff games.

Defensively, senior Nick Duffy is among the top linebackers in the league. He said his job on the field will be to keep the defense mentally focused.

“Last year the game was at Allegiant,” he said. “We didn’t play physical, and everyone was just kind of in awe of the whole thing.”

Manogue plays a unique odd-stack defense with five defensive backs. Sanford said his team has prepared for that, as well as the possibility of an overtime game.

“We didn’t play an overtime game this (regular) season, but we were prepared against Shadow Ridge last week,” he said. “The guys will be comfortable if that happens.”

‘Nothing else matters’

Rogers said he is ready for anything and is determined to avenge last year’s loss.

“At this point, nothing else matters,” he said. “Stats, records. Nothing matters other than a win on Saturday.”

Sanford who coached college ball, including a stint at UNLV, agreed.

“I’ve definitely been involved in a lot of really cool games,” he said. “But right now, this is the biggest thing of all for me.”

Up next

Who: Faith Lutheran vs. Bishop Manogue

What: Class 5A Division II state football championship game

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: McQueen High School, Reno