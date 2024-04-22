Who has the most prep baseball state titles in Nevada?

A trio of small schools are tied atop the list for the most Nevada high school baseball state titles. Here’s a look at who has the most state titles.

Bishop Gorman players raise their state title trophy after defeating Desert Oasis in a Class 5A high school baseball state title game at UNR's Peccole Park, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Reno. Bishop Gorman won 10-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The root of Southern Nevada’s rich baseball history starts with the high school game. Many of the MLB players from Las Vegas started their ascension to stardom by winning state titles in high school.

The next potential big leaguers are gearing up to win their first state title or help their programs add to their history of winning with the high school playoffs approaching.

Here’s a look at who has won the most Nevada high school baseball state championships:

T5. Five schools with 8

Bishop Manogue, Boulder City, Green Valley, Needles and Rancho are tied for the fifth-most state titles with eight.

Green Valley won six straight titles from 1993 to 1998 under legendary coach Rodger Fairless, which is the second-most consecutive state titles behind Bishop Gorman’s seven (2006 to 2012). Green Valley’s last title was in 2003 with current College of Southern Nevada coach Nick Garritano leading the Gators.

Rancho won three straight titles from 1959 to 1961. Its last title came in 1976. Boulder City’s most recent title was in 2017.

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (9)

Gorman added to its baseball legacy by winning its ninth state title last season. The Gaels rolled to a 35-2 record to win their first state title since 2015.

The Gaels won their first baseball state title in 2006 and went on to win seven straight. Coach Chris Sheff led Gorman to titles from 2006 to 2010 and last season.

Gorman’s 2009 title-winning team could be considered the most dominant, as the Gaels set the state record for most consecutive wins (35), runs scored (561), hits (572) and team batting average (.463) that season.

T1. Three schools with 10

Virgin Valley, Churchill County and Lincoln County are tied with the most state titles with 10 each. Virgin Valley’s last title came in 2022.

Churchill County, located in Fallon, won the third- and fourth-ever baseball titles in state history (1957 and 1958). Its last title came in 2015.

Lincoln County, located in Panaca, won four straight titles from 2016 to 2019, which was its most recent title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.