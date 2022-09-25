Ex-Coronado, Desert Oasis basketball standout in intensive care after stroke

Felix Reeves is in intensive care after suffering a stroke Saturday night. He was set to play at the College of Southern Nevada this season.

Desert Oasis player Felix Reeves (1) looses the ball to Durango during a game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Desert Oasis won 93-77. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) goes up for a shot against Coronado's Felix Reeves (5) during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Former Coronado basketball standout Felix Reeves is in intensive care after suffering a stroke Saturday night, according to College of Southern Nevada basketball coach Russ Beck.

Reeves was set to play at College of Southern Nevada this season.

The stroke was caused by a blood clot that was removed via surgery Saturday, Beck said.

“The next few days are critical as they wait for him to respond and as the doctors search for the cause of the clot and how much damage, if any, was caused by the blockage,” Beck said in a text message.

Reeves also played basketball at Desert Oasis before transferring to conclude his prep career in 2019-20 with the Cougars. The 6-foot-5-inch sophomore wing was courted by low and mid-major Division I programs, but attended a fifth-year preparatory school and played last season at Cypress College in Cypress, California.

“Felix is a phenomenal young man, a bright light and he is in need of all the prayers and faith we can offer,” Beck said.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.