Gorman brothers latest basketball standouts to leave Las Vegas

Four top Bishop Gorman basketball players have announced that they are leaving the state for new teams, part of an exodus of talent from Southern Nevada.

Bishop Gorman guard Jase Richardson (4) gets inside for a lay up over Durango guard Taj Degourville (24) and teammate guard Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of an NIAA boys basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman’s Jaxon Richardson (5) guards Liberty’s Dedan Thomas Jr. while Thomas Jr. looks to pass during a Class 5A boys high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Jase Richardson (4) reacts after referees called a foul on him during a Class 5A boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman guard Jase Richardson (4) gets inside for a lay up over Durango guard Taj Degourville (24) and teammate guard Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of an NIAA boys basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school basketball in Southern Nevada will look a lot different this season, as top boys players continue to leave the city.

Late Monday night, brothers Jase and Jaxon Richardson announced on social media that they would leave Bishop Gorman to play at Christopher Columbus High School in Florida.

2024 4⭐️ Jase Richardson and 2026 F Jaxon Richardson will transfer to Columbus HS (FL) and join the Boozer twins for the 2023-24 high school season, they told me. Jase and Jaxon are the sons of former NBA guard, Jason Richardson. Two big-time talents. Columbus will be one of… pic.twitter.com/kLBg21rogG — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) July 11, 2023

Jase, a 6-foot-3-inch four-star guard, is the top class of 2024 recruit in the state and a top 50 national prospect, according to 247Sports. His offer list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford and Virginia.

Jaxon, a 6-5 forward, was one of the top freshmen last season while coming off the bench for Gorman. He has offers from UNLV, San Diego State, Arizona State, Washington and Cincinnati.

They are the sons of former NBA player Jason Richardson and will join twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, at Christopher Columbus.

Cameron, a five-star class of 2025 forward, was the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season. Cayden is a four-star class of 2025 guard.

The Richardsons aren’t the only players who have recently left Gorman.

Ohio State commit John Mobley, a four-star class of 2024 guard, and Chris Nwuli, a four-star class of 2025 forward, announced last month they were leaving Gorman for Wasatch Academy in Utah.

They will be joined by former Durango guard Taj Degourville. The three-star San Diego State commit announced last month he will play his senior year at Wasatch Academy.

Durango won the Class 5A state title last season under interim coach Mike Lee following the sudden resignation of Chad Beeten. The school announced in April that former Clark High and Arizona State star Ron Riley will be its new boys basketball coach.

Lee accepted the head coaching position with the College of Southern Nevada men’s basketball team.

The Trailblazers eliminated Gorman in the Southern Region playoffs and defeated defending state champion Liberty for the state title.

The eventful offseason began when Liberty point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. — then the state’s top class of 2024 recruit — announced his commitment to UNLV in May and later reclassified to the class of 2023 to graduate early and join the Rebels this upcoming season.

With Thomas, Mobley, Jase Richardson and Degourville — the top four class of 2024 prospects in the state — leaving, a pair of Trinity International centers, 7-footers and three-star prospects Khaman Maker and Pape N’Diaye, are the lone ranked Nevada players in the class.

Notable offers for Maker include Arizona State, Missouri, St. John’s and UNLV. N’Diaye has eight Division I offers, including Kansas, Arizona State, Xavier and Colorado.

Trinity International does not compete for Nevada high school championships.

Coronado’s Tee Bartlett is the state’s lone ranked class of 2025 recruit after the departure of Nwuli. The 6-10 center is a four-star prospect with offers from Southern California, Kansas State, UNLV and Howard.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.