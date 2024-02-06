Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Andre Porter

Liberty forward Andre Porter scored 33 points in the Patriots’ win over Bishop Gorman on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Liberty’s Andre Porter (5) dribbles the ball down the court during a basketball game between Arbor View and Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty small forward Andre Porter (5) gets animated as he moves the ball towards the net during a game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty boys basketball senior forward Andre Porter has helped the Patriots reach the last two Class 5A state title games.

Porter, who’s also a UNLV football commit, is now putting his team in position to get there again for a third straight year. Porter scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Liberty’s 72-65 win over Bishop Gorman on Friday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“It feels really good to have a little bit more momentum going into the playoffs next week,” Porter said. “Getting a win like that on our home court was really good because it showed a lot of people that we can win against good teams.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Porter: My favorite athlete is LeBron James. I’ve always been a big fan of his. But I’m trying to just look at other athletes and take bits and pieces from other athletes’ games and put that into my own game.

NP: Do you have any game day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Porter: I have to take a good hour and a half, two-hour nap before a game. That is mandatory.

NP: If you weren’t playing football or basketball, what sport would you play?

Porter: Either bowling or golf. Both of my grandpas were big golfers, so I grew up playing that. I find it really fun. Those two and baseball, which was my third sport.

NP: What stood out to you about the UNLV football program during the recruiting process?

Porter: They changed the culture so fast in one year. They went from not like a great team and this past year they were a really good team. Coach Barry Odom, he’s really changed how everyone sees UNLV. He made the culture there really good, and then also my whole family went there.

