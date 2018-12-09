Roundup: Coronado and Bishop Gorman win at Hoophall West

Jaden Hardy had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Coronado’s boys basketball team crusied to an 82-51 victory over Rancho Solano Prep at the Hoophall West showcase in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.

Jaden Hardy had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Coronado’s boys basketball team cruised to an 82-51 victory over Rancho Solano Prep at the Hoophall West showcase in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.

Tyrell Hunt added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Coronado, and Felix Reeves scored 12.

Max Howard had 10 points for the Cougars and Richard Isaacs added seven points and seven assists, including an off-the-backboard alley-oop to Hardy, who broke the rim with a dunk to force a stoppage in play.

Bishop Gorman 54, Gonzaga Prep (Wash.) 52 — At Scottsdale, Ariz., Mwani Wilkinson blocked Gonzaga University recruit Anton Watson’s layup attempt at the buzzer to preserve a win for the Gaels at the Hoophall West showcase.

Max Allen scored a team-high 15 points for Gorman.

Democracy Prep 78, Silverado 59 — At Democracy Prep, Najeeb Muhammad had 22 points, and the Blue Knights overcame an early 12-0 deficit to beat the Silverhawks.

Daniel Plumer had 20 points for Democracy Prep, and Chancellor Johnson made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points.

Martel Williams had 21 points and Trevon Martin had 15 for Silverado.

Enterprise (Utah) 54, Virgin Valley 52 — At Mesquite, Ryan Holt had 30 points to lead the Wolves over the Bulldogs.

Jaxson Watkins had 10 points for Enterprise.

Daxon Toone had 15 points for Virgin Valley, and Riley Waite and Will Barnum each added 11 points.

Sierra Vista 83, Shadow Ridge 78 — At Mesquite, Mason Engmann scored 19 points to help the Mountain Lions take down the Mustangs.

Both teams attempted at least 25 free throws, with Shadow Ridge converting 20 of its attempts and Sierra Vista converting 19.

Isaiah Veal and Lowell Chan each scored 18 points for the Mountain Lions, and Calvin Richards scored 17 points.

Aiden Hurley scored led Shadow Ridge with 20 points and Jacob Schilder had 16 points.

Lincoln County 51, Pahrump Valley 41 — At Mesquite, Cody Zile had 22 points to help the Lynx topple the Trojans.

Kobe Kelley added 14 points for Lincoln County, which led 27-23 at the break.

Chance Farnsworth scored 12 to lead Pahrump Valley.

Las Vegas 54, Valley 44 — At Valley, Jaylin Headen scored a game-high 15 points to help the Wildcats take care off the Vikings.

Isaiah Sem scored 12 for Las Vegas, which led 34-17 at halftime.

Bryce Jones had a team-high 14 points for Valley.

Centennial 69, Desert Hills (Utah) 49 — At Desert Hills, Austin Anderson led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points as they took down the Thunder.

Centennial knocked down 11 three-pointers en route to a double-digit victory, and Leland Wallace scored a game-high 14 points.

Jairus Dickson added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Marqis Turner finished with 11 points.

Pahranagat Valley 64, Coleville 36 — At Virginia City, Stockton Maxwell scored a game-high 21 points to propel the Panthers to a win over the Wolves.

Preston Higbee had 14 points for Pahranagat Valley.

Valley Christian (Ariz.) 75, Rancho 41 — At Page, Ariz., James Brown had 23 points for the Rams in their loss to Valley Christian in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic championship game.

Kanab (Utah) 63, Moapa Valley 55 — At Mesquite, the Pirates were outscored 31-18 in the first half en route to their loss to the Cowboys.

Lucas Walker led Moapa Valley with 23 points.