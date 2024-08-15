5 games to watch as Southern Nevada high school football returns

Bishop Gorman will begin its national title defense Friday, and other Southern Nevada high school football teams will begin their seasons. Here are five games to watch.

Legacy’s Phoenix Jennings (8) pushes past a Palo Verde player during the Class 5A Division III Southern League title football game between Palo Verde High School and Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs with the ball during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic wide receiver Zuri Whiters (23) and running back Brandon Griffin (3) celebrate a touchdown during a game against Foothill at Basic Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy High School football players celebrate winning the Class 5A Division III Southern League championship against Palo Verde High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s football program has never been known to shy away from a good challenge. This season will be no exception.

The Gaels will host Hawaii’s three-time defending Open Division champion Kahuku at 7 p.m. Friday to start their national title defense.

Bishop Gorman went 12-0 last season to win the program’s fourth mythical national championship. The Gaels have also won 13 of the last 14 state titles.

Bishop Gorman begins the year ranked second nationally in MaxPreps’ preseason poll. Kahuku, which went 12-2 last season, is unranked. But the Red Raiders proved they can beat just about anyone last year by taking down St. John Bosco (California), which was sixth in MaxPreps’ final rankings.

The Gaels will be boosted by a significant number of returners, including three senior offensive linemen in SJ Alofaituli, Doug Utu and Alai Kalaniuvalu that form the core of the best front in the country. Kahuku’s chances at an upset may hinge on its ability to rattle new Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV.

Here’s a look at the other top local high school football games this week:

(All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted)

Basic at Legacy

The Wolves will be hungry after finishing last season with a stunning loss to Green Valley in the 5A Division II Southern League semifinals.

Basic, which finished 7-3 last year, is now moving up to Division I. The Wolves will rely on a strong offense to carry them against Longhorns and beyond.

Legacy, which went 8-4 last season and won the 5A Division III state title, brings back most of its team but is moving up to Division II. Returning quarterback Aidan Crawford will need a big game if the Longhorns plan to defeat the Wolves.

Foothill vs. SLAM Academy (at Basic)

SLAM, which went 10-2 last season, will go into this game as the underdog.

But the Bulls can come in with confidence after reaching the last two 3A state title games. They may be even better this year with quarterback Alaijah Young and running back Damien Nevil returning.

The 5A Division I Falcons have a point to prove after losing in the playoff semifinals last year to finish 9-3. Foothill will be looking to overcome a number of departures on offense.

Palo Verde at Las Vegas High

The Wildcats, who went 2-8 last season, will struggle in this game if they can’t stop the run. Panthers running back Bryant Johnson is one of the best players in town at his position.

Palo Verde started slow last year, but finished 5-5 and made it to the 5A Division III Southern League title game. Las Vegas lost six of its first seven games last season but carries some optimism into the campaign with quarterback Tanner Vibabul returning.

Desert Hills (Utah) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Home-field advantage could help the Crusaders against a Thunder team that finished 7-5 last season.

Brigham Young commit Cale Breslin will lead the way for Faith Lutheran at running back. The Crusaders went 9-4 last year and fell to Bishop Manogue in the 5A Division II state title game.

Contact reporter Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Week 1 schedule

(All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted)

Basic at Legacy

Palo Verde at Las Vegas High

Virgin Valley at Somerset-Losee

Cadence at Rancho

Del Sol at Desert Oasis

Boulder City at Valley

Kahuku (Hawaii) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Desert Hills (Utah) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. SLAM Academy (at Basic), 7 p.m.

Durango at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Sloan Canyon, 7 p.m.

Mater East at The Meadows, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Canyon Springs at Carson City, 1 p.m.