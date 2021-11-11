Bishop Gorman outwardly downplays rematch with Liberty

Bishop Gorman is trying to avoid getting caught up in the hype surrounding its matchup against Liberty in Friday’s Class 5A Southern Region championship game.

Bishop Gorman football coach Brent Browner and his players played it down the middle when discussing Friday’s matchup against Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region championship game.

The Gaels spoke about what a quality team Liberty has, how they’re just focusing on playing good football this week — like they do every week — and what an honor it is to have a chance to play at all this season, and particularly at this time of the year.

But there’s no downplaying what this game means to the landscape of high school football in Nevada, especially after Liberty stunned Gorman 30-24 in overtime to end the Gaels’ run of 10 straight state championships and 115 consecutive wins against in-state opponents.

All of a sudden, it was Liberty, not Gorman, atop the heap. And the Gaels have had to hear about it ever since.

“It’s been two years waiting for this game and to get the chance to play them again,” Gorman senior safety Zion Branch said. “We’re anxious and excited to get to play a great team like that again.”

The winner of this game, which will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Gorman, will meet the winner of the Northern Region championship game for the state championship Thursday at Allegiant Stadium. The kickoff time will be set Sunday.

COVID-19 robbed the Gaels of an opportunity to get back on top last season. It would have been a challenge, especially since Liberty coach Rich Muraco has said that’s when he would have had the best team of his tenure.

Gorman has been on a mission this season, especially since it allowed 18 points in the final 1:05 of its game against Hamilton (Arizona) to lose 25-24 on Sept. 17, its only loss to this point.

The Gaels began their league slate the next week, and they have been thoroughly dominant. They shut out six straight opponents before Foothill finally scored when Kendric Thomas popped a 72-yard touchdown run on them last week.

While the shutout streak got most of the attention, Browner said it’s important also to recognize what the Gorman offense has accomplished. The Gaels have outscored their opponents 387-6 in the seven in-state games, a number that could be much greater if not for a running clock for part of each game.

Browner was particularly impressed with what his offense did last week in the 63-6 win over Foothill. The Falcons came out in a completely different defensive set than they showed when the teams met two weeks prior. Gorman had to adjust on the fly, and Browner said it was done “seamlessly.”

“The best reason for us putting up those points is thanks to our defense,” senior offensive lineman Jake Taylor said. “Every single day in practice since we got back from COVID and the quarantine, we’ve been competing against one of the best defenses in the country.”

But no matter how much the Gaels try to make this game like any other, it’s not. Whether this season will ultimately be dubbed a success depends on what happens Friday night.

Maybe that’s why Browner has kept everything as simple as possible.

“We’ve told the guys to play good, fundamental football and do the right things,” Browner said. “Don’t try to do more than you’re supposed to do. Don’t try to do something extra to win the game. Do your technique, whatever that is. Play fast, physical and free.”

