88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Donovan Smith commits to Texas Tech

By Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

Bishop Gorman junior wide receiver Donovan Smith will play college football at Texas Tech, he announced via Twitter on Monday night.

His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent in December or next February.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound Smith was recruited as an athlete, and chose Texas Tech over San Diego State, Utah State and UNR. He played quarterback on Gorman’s junior varsity team as a sophomore before moving to receiver on the varsity team as a junior, recording 49 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gaels junior quarterback Micah Bowens announced his commitment to Penn State last week.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.