Bishop Gorman wide receiver Donovan Smith commits to Texas Tech

Bishop Gorman junior wide receiver Donovan Smith will play college football at Texas Tech, he announced via Twitter on Monday night.

Bishop Gorman running back Amod Cianelli (23), right, celebrates his touchdown with Donovan Smith (7) during the second half of the NIAA high school football championship game against Reno’s Bishop Manogue at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman’s Donovan Smith (7) pulls in the ball over Liberty’s Donte Bowers (6) during the first half of the NIAA 4A Desert Region championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent in December or next February.

I want to thank @TTUCoachWells and @CoachYost for believing in me from the jump as a freshman. Thank you to my family and coaches for helping me throughout my career so far. After a great weekend at Texas Tech, I’m excited to say I’m going to be a Red Raider‼️🔴⚫️ #Ŧ20 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JzvTaRV4Te — Donovan Smith | 7 (@SmittyJawns) February 26, 2019

The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound Smith was recruited as an athlete, and chose Texas Tech over San Diego State, Utah State and UNR. He played quarterback on Gorman’s junior varsity team as a sophomore before moving to receiver on the varsity team as a junior, recording 49 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gaels junior quarterback Micah Bowens announced his commitment to Penn State last week.

