Why are 26 Southern Nevadans playing college football in North Dakota?

More than two dozen Southern Nevada high school football players have continued their playing careers at a North Dakota college. Here’s why.

Mayville State linebacker Devon Woods, a Shadow Ridge graduate, celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown in his team's game against Dickinson State in Mayville, North Dakota, on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Mayville State)

Mayville State running back Daniel Nevil, a SLAM Academy graduate, runs with the football in his team's game against Montana State University-Northern in Mayville, North Dakota, on Aug. 29. (Courtesy Mayville State)

How many Southern Nevadans have heard of Mayville State University?

There are at least 26, and they all play on the school’s football team.

The university is an NAIA school nestled in scenic Mayville, North Dakota, near the state’s Eastern border with Minnesota. The city boasts a population of just 2,102, plus more than two dozen football players from Las Vegas.

Fifth-year Mayville State coach Rocky Larson concocted a theory while vacationing in Las Vegas with some friends about six years ago. Larson, then an assistant at Wisconsin-River Falls, hatched the notion that the town could be a pool of untapped football talent.

Then he got to work.

“I ended up signing six kids,” Larson said, laughing. “And things have picked up since then.”

Larson does not target specific high schools. He and his seven-man staff scout players from all corners of Southern Nevada, from Class 5A to 3A.

“The (high school) head coaches in Las Vegas do so much for their student athletes,” Larson said. “And they make it easy for players to get recruited. Also, all the schools there are close together, so I can go to seven schools in a day.”

Most of the players, who play on scholarships ranging from 10 percent to full, come to enjoy the way of life Mayville has to offer. Almost all of them intended to play college ball after high school, but wound up at Mayville State after being impressed by the coaching staff.

“I love the environmental culture as well as the culture of the football team,” said linebacker Devon Woods, a senior starter out of Shadow Ridge. “Everybody loves everybody. We all spend time together. The coaches really push that.”

There are downsides, however. The town is small and the climate is cold.

“We don’t even have a McDonald’s or a police department,” Larson said. “The first two to three weeks are a shock for players sometimes. But our upperclassmen have done an incredible job working with the young kids and making them feel comfortable.”

Running back Daniel Nevil said his transition wasn’t easy.

“It was a huge shock,” said Nevil, a sophomore that graduated from SLAM Academy. “The weather is extremely different, and that was a big thing to deal with. I had never played in a snow game until I came here, and I had to go out and buy warmer clothes.”

Wide receiver Maalik Flowers said all the changes were worth it.

“It’s very cold,” said Flowers, a senior that graduated from Del Sol. “But other than that, this place really opens your eyes and shows you that life can be different than what you’re used to.”

For Larson, there’s also the matter of dealing with the fact that players who once were bitter rivals suddenly become teammates under his watch.

“We can have problems with that early on,” Larson said. “But our older kids remind them that, ‘Hey, we’re all on the same team.’”

The Southern Nevadans have thrived at Mayville State after getting acclimated. Several have become team leaders.

Woods, Nevil and Flowers are among Larson’s top players. The school’s all-time leading receiver, Javeion Davis, is a senior from Canyon Springs.

Other Southern Nevada players that have seen significant playing time include freshman offensive lineman Juan Carlos Martinez (Sunrise Mountain), freshman offensive lineman Jonathan Spires (Sunrise Mountain) and sophomore defensive lineman Jayden Green (Green Valley).

Mayville State has finished above .500 just once in the past 30 years. This year’s squad was hoping to change that. But a 10-6 loss to Valley City State University (North Dakota) on Nov. 2 dropped the Comets to 4-5. They’ll have to win their final game against Dakota State on Saturday to break even.

Woods is hopeful the team can close with a win.

“There have been some roller-coaster moments,” Woods said. “But together we can finish strong.”

A few more positive moments might actually convince him to stay after he graduates.

“Right now it wouldn’t be a bad idea for me to stay out here,” Woods said. “At least until I figure out what I want to do.”

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Southern Nevada players at Mayville State

Damari Bullock, Fr., WR, Losee

Tobias Carrington-Pauley, Fr., DB, Legacy

Javeion Davison, Sr., WR, Canyon Springs

James Edmonds, Fr., OL, Legacy

Emanuel Escamilla, Fr., DL, Las Vegas High

Maalik Flowers, Sr., WR, Del Sol

Sean Fuentes, Fr., DL, Losee

Anthony Garcia, Fr., LB, Basic

Jayden Green, So., DL, Green Valley

Anthony Hern, Fr., DB, Legacy

Sebastian Herrera, Jr., DL, Desert Oasis

Jarvis Johnson, So., LB, Desert Pines

Ty'ee Johnson, Fr., LB, Losee

Isaac Kennedy, Jr., OL, Cheyenne

Alec Livingston, Fr., WR, Spring Valley

La'Quan Macklin, Jr., DB, Sunrise Mountain

Juan Carlos Martinez, Fr., OL, Sunrise Mountain

Leonardo Martinez, Fr., OL, Sunrise Mountain

Deontae Mason, Sr., DL, Western

Daniel Nevil, So., RB, SLAM Academy

Anthony Reyes, Fr., LB, Mojave

DeQua Simon, Fr., WR, Legacy

Rashawn Thomas, Fr., LB, Canyon Springs

Devon Woods, Jr., LB, Shadow Ridge

Michael Wooton, Fr., QB, Mojave

Zachary Zermeno, Fr., DL, Durango