Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado fresh after bye
Silverado, the No. 1 Class 4A team in the Southern Nevada football rankings, will host a 5A opponent in Palo Verde after a bye last week.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 4A
1. Silverado (1-0)
2. Coronado (2-0)
3. Shadow Ridge (1-1)
4. Basic (2-0)
5. Las Vegas (0-1)
Around 4A: Silverado took last week off and will host Class 5A Palo Verde on Friday. … Coronado shut out Clark 50-0 last week and has outscored its two opponents 76-8. The Cougars have this week off. … Shadow Ridge couldn’t solve the stingy Arbor View defense in a 38-6 loss and will play at Shadow Ridge (Arizona) on Friday. … Basic rolled past Class 5A Centennial 38-14 and meets another 5A team at Carson on Friday. … Las Vegas took it on the chin in a 43-3 defeat against Colorado power Pine Creek and will try to bounce back at Cimarron-Memorial on Friday.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.