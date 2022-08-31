108°F
Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado fresh after bye

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the fi ...
Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a football game Centennial High School, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 4A

1. Silverado (1-0)

2. Coronado (2-0)

3. Shadow Ridge (1-1)

4. Basic (2-0)

5. Las Vegas (0-1)

Around 4A: Silverado took last week off and will host Class 5A Palo Verde on Friday. … Coronado shut out Clark 50-0 last week and has outscored its two opponents 76-8. The Cougars have this week off. … Shadow Ridge couldn’t solve the stingy Arbor View defense in a 38-6 loss and will play at Shadow Ridge (Arizona) on Friday. … Basic rolled past Class 5A Centennial 38-14 and meets another 5A team at Carson on Friday. … Las Vegas took it on the chin in a 43-3 defeat against Colorado power Pine Creek and will try to bounce back at Cimarron-Memorial on Friday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

