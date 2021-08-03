High school top 5: Sir Mells heads defensive line list

Liberty senior Sir Mells, an Oregon commit, is tops among defensive linemen in the Las Vegas Valley. He will look to add to his 33 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2019.

Liberty's Sir Mells poses for a portrait during football practice in Henderson on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The best of the high school defensive linemen is a mix of experience and youth, but also of geography and abilities.

The list covers the valley from Henderson to North Las Vegas and includes run-plugging defensive tackles to quick rush ends and some who can do both.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five defensive linemen entering the season:

1. Sir Mells, Liberty — The senior Oregon commit had 33 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles at defensive tackle in 2019.

2. Ike Nnakenyi, Coronado — The senior defensive end, who has nine scholarship offers, recorded 42 tackles and three sacks in 2019.

3. Ryan Henderson, Canyon Springs — The senior three-star recruit has scholarship offers from five Mountain West schools. He can play defensive end or tackle.

4. Aiden McComber, Bishop Gorman — The junior defensive end got a taste of varsity ball in the Gaels’ two games in the spring, recording a sack and a fumble recovery.

5. Idge Dean, Desert Pines — The junior steps out of the shadow of former Jaguars defensive ends who play at Division I colleges — Gabriel Lopez (Washington State) and Jonathan Pickett (North Texas).

