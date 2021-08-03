107°F
High school top 5: Sir Mells heads defensive line list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 1:24 pm
 
Liberty's Sir Mells poses for a portrait during football practice in Henderson on Monday, Aug. ...
Liberty's Sir Mells poses for a portrait during football practice in Henderson on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The best of the high school defensive linemen is a mix of experience and youth, but also of geography and abilities.

The list covers the valley from Henderson to North Las Vegas and includes run-plugging defensive tackles to quick rush ends and some who can do both.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five defensive linemen entering the season:

1. Sir Mells, Liberty — The senior Oregon commit had 33 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles at defensive tackle in 2019.

2. Ike Nnakenyi, Coronado — The senior defensive end, who has nine scholarship offers, recorded 42 tackles and three sacks in 2019.

3. Ryan Henderson, Canyon Springs — The senior three-star recruit has scholarship offers from five Mountain West schools. He can play defensive end or tackle.

4. Aiden McComber, Bishop Gorman — The junior defensive end got a taste of varsity ball in the Gaels’ two games in the spring, recording a sack and a fumble recovery.

5. Idge Dean, Desert Pines — The junior steps out of the shadow of former Jaguars defensive ends who play at Division I colleges — Gabriel Lopez (Washington State) and Jonathan Pickett (North Texas).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

