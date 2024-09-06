90°F
Football

How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei football game

Players run on the field during Bishop Gorman football practice on Tuesday, Sept. 03, 2024, in ...
Players run on the field during Bishop Gorman football practice on Tuesday, Sept. 03, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 9:00 am
 

The nation’s top two high school football teams will meet Friday in Southern California.

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps and USA Today, puts its 27-game winning streak on the line against top-ranked Mater Dei (California) in a highly anticipated showdown at Santa Ana Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Gaels are 2-0 with victories over Kahuku of Hawaii (33-7) and St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida (29-21). Mater Dei, under new coach Raul Lara, opened with a 42-25 victory against Corona (California) Centennial on Aug. 22.

Gorman has never defeated Mater Dei in three tries, including a 24-21 loss in the most recent meeting in 2022.

Here’s how you can watch:

Who: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei (California)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

TV: Bally Sports SoCal (Century Link 774, Cox 50, DirecTV 693)

Online: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

