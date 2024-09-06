How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei football game

Bishop Gorman puts its 27-game winning streak on the line against No. 1 Mater Dei (California) in a highly anticipated televised showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Players run on the field during Bishop Gorman football practice on Tuesday, Sept. 03, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The nation’s top two high school football teams will meet Friday in Southern California.

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps and USA Today, puts its 27-game winning streak on the line against top-ranked Mater Dei (California) in a highly anticipated showdown at Santa Ana Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Gaels are 2-0 with victories over Kahuku of Hawaii (33-7) and St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida (29-21). Mater Dei, under new coach Raul Lara, opened with a 42-25 victory against Corona (California) Centennial on Aug. 22.

Gorman has never defeated Mater Dei in three tries, including a 24-21 loss in the most recent meeting in 2022.

Here’s how you can watch:

Who: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei (California)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

TV: Bally Sports SoCal (Century Link 774, Cox 50, DirecTV 693)

Online: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com)

