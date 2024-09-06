How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei football game
The nation’s top two high school football teams will meet Friday in Southern California.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps and USA Today, puts its 27-game winning streak on the line against top-ranked Mater Dei (California) in a highly anticipated showdown at Santa Ana Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Gaels are 2-0 with victories over Kahuku of Hawaii (33-7) and St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida (29-21). Mater Dei, under new coach Raul Lara, opened with a 42-25 victory against Corona (California) Centennial on Aug. 22.
Gorman has never defeated Mater Dei in three tries, including a 24-21 loss in the most recent meeting in 2022.
Here’s how you can watch:
Who: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei (California)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California
TV: Bally Sports SoCal (Century Link 774, Cox 50, DirecTV 693)
Online: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com)
