Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team

Standout performers from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and Faith Lutheran highlight the All-Southern Nevada football team.

State’s top recruit changes mind on national signing day — PHOTOS

New playoff format could be coming to Nevada high school football

Faith Lutheran picks ex-UNLV defensive back as new football coach

Centennial's DJ Campbell is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Centennial's Nicholas Rassai is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Sean Craig is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Basic's Donovan Glover, right, is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran's Gavin Day is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Isaiah Nickels (0) runs with a punt, avoiding Liberty offensive lineman Poufa Taiese (55) during the Class 5A Division I state semifinal high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Jett Washington, right, is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic linebacker Silvian David, right, is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Patrick Duffy is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman linebacker Landon McComber, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Stanford University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave's AJ Tuitele is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Ricky Manning is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Christian Thatcher is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's James Carrington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Brian Townsend is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Maddox Valoaga is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Sione Motuapuaka is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Prince Williams is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Jackson Perkins is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Alema Iosua, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Arizona State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Stewart Taufa, center, signs a financial aid agreement with Boise State University during the Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. (Bishop Gorman)

Bishop Gorman's SJ Alofaituli is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Doug Utu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View tight end Zac Fares (88) avoids Coronado defensive back Isaiah Colbert (2) during the high school football game at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Damani Warren is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Coronado's JJ Buchanan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View wide receiver Jayden Williams (6) runs for a deep touchdown with little Legacy opposition during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy senior Dominic Oliver (1) leaves the huddle during the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley's Trey Glasper is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Shadow Ridge's Tyrell Craven is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty Running Back Ezra Sanelivi (1) jogs to the sideline after a Liberty turnover during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Centennial's Khy Harris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Faith Lutheran's Cale Breslin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) is awarded the Raiders High School Showcase Most Outstanding Player award for week two and is interviewed after the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game and defeating Legacy 49-7 at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) looks to throw the ball during the Class 5A Division I state semifinal high school football game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (0) is stopped by Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Prince Williams (41) during the first half of their Class 5A Division I football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Offense

QB: Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman — Passed for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 69.8 percent of his passes for the Class 5A Division I state champion.

QB: Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View — Threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 63.4 percent of his passes for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

RB Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran — Rushed for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

RB Khy Harris, Centennial — Rushed for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 5A Division III state champion.

RB Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection rushed for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns.

RB Tyrell Craven, Shadow Ridge — Rushed for 1,436 yards and 22 touchdowns.

ATH Trey Glasper, Green Valley — Had 841 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and added 44 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

ATH Dominic Oliver, Legacy — Had 768 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns and added eight interceptions on defense.

WR Jayden Williams, Arbor View — Had 55 receptions for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

WR JJ Buchanan, Coronado — The 5A Division I offensive MVP had 1,009 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and added 66 tackles on defense.

WR Damani Warren, Arbor View — Had 35 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

WR Zac Fares, Arbor View — Had 35 receptions for 614 yards and three touchdowns for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

OL Doug Utu, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 411.8 yards per game.

OL SJ Alofaituli, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 411.8 yards per game.

OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 411.8 yards per game.

OL Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 411.8 yards per game.

OL Alema Iosua, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 411.8 yards per game.

OL Jackson Perkins, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-5A Division II lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 311.3 yards per game.

Defense

DL Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman — The 5A Division I defensive MVP had 74 tackles, 28 for loss, and 11 sacks.

DL Sione Motuapuaka, Bishop Gorman — Had 45 tackles, 25 for loss, and five sacks for the 5A Division I state champion.

DL Eliah Logo, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 27 tackles, 5½ for loss, and 5½ sacks.

DL Maddox Valoaga, Faith Lutheran — Had 102 tackles, 24 for loss, and five sacks for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

DL Brian Townsend, Arbor View — Had 27 tackles, three for loss, and two sacks for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

DL James Carrington, Bishop Gorman — Recorded 33 tackles, 14 for loss, and nine sacks in nine games for the 5A Division I state champion.

LB Christian Thatcher, Arbor View — Had 116 tackles, 13 for loss, for the 5A Division I state runner-up

LB Ricky Manning, Faith Lutheran — Recorded 148 tackles, 27 for loss, and 10 sacks for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

LB AJ Tuitele, Mojave — Recorded 196 tackles, 39 for loss, and five sacks for the 4A state champion.

LB Landon McComber, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 20 tackles for the state champion.

LB Patrick Duffy, Faith Lutheran — Had 143 sacks, 16 for loss, and two sacks for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

LB Silvian David, Basic — The first-team All-5A Division I selection has 100 tackles and four sacks.

DB Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — Had 38 tackles and five interceptions for the 5A Division I state champion.

DB Isaiah Nickels, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 21 tackles and two interceptions for the state champion.

DB Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran — Had 110 tackles, 17 for loss, and two interceptions for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

DB Donovan Glover, Basic — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 28 tackles and an interception and added 773 receiving yards and six touchdowns on offense.

DB Sean Craig, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 36 tackles, three for loss, and an interception.

P/K Nicholas Rassai, Centennial — Made 15 of 17 field goals, including a long of 54 yards, and was 44-for-45 on extra points.

Coach of the Year

DJ Campbell, Centennial — The second-year coach guided the Bulldogs to the 5A Division III state title after an 0-4 start, the team’s second straight state title after winning 4A last year.

Second team

Offense

QB Alex Rogers, Faith Lutheran — Threw for 2,342 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 58.5 percent of his passes for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

QB Aiden Krause, Coronado — Passed for 2,606 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

RB Kieran Daniel, Losee — Rushed for 1,446 yards and 18 touchdowns.

RB Bakari Wilson, Canyon Springs — Rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.

RB Myles Norman, Bishop Gorman — Rushed for 614 yards and eight touchdowns for the 5A Division I state champion.

RB Drew Dixon, Virgin Valley — Rushed for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 3A state semifinalist.

ATH Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High — The 5A Division III offensive MVP passed for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 1,295 rushing yards and 11 scores.

ATH Damien Nevil, SLAM Academy — Racked up 1,675 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns and added 36 tackles on defense for the 3A state champion.

WR Jayden Thomas, Centennial — Finished with 814 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the 5A Division III state champion.

WR Mychael Walker, Las Vegas High — Caught 80 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns.

WR Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman — Had 598 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 24 catches.

WR Braxton Bonnett, Foothill — Had 909 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

WR Aipa Kuloloia, Faith Lutheran — Caught 35 passes for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

OL Jamarion Whitson, Shadow Ridge — The first-team All-5A Division II lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 400.8 yards per game.

OL Gerald Rock, Shadow Ridge — The first-team All-5A Division II lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 400.8 yards per game.

OL Justin Blakeley, Mojave — The first-team All-4A Desert League lineman blocked for an offense that averaged 331.2 yards per game.

OL Laseth Bryant, Centennial — Helped block for an offense that averaged 381.3 yards per game.

OL Daniel Boyd, Arbor View — Helped block for an offense that averaged 371.9 yards per game.

Defense

DL Simote Tupou, Sloan Canyon — The freshman had 64 tackles, 34 for loss, and 16 sacks.

DL Dayvone White, Democracy Prep — Led the state with 24½ sacks and added 82 tackles.

DL Semaj Williams, Legacy — Had 59 tackles, 15 for loss, and seven sacks.

DL Jarius Vaimaona, Mojave — The first-team 4A Desert League selection had 79 tackles, 19 for loss, and 11 sacks.

DL Ocean Taufa, Bishop Gorman — Had 42 tackles, 21 for loss, and three sacks for the 5A Division I state champion.

DL Colton Richter, Shadow Ridge — Had 52 tackles, 16 for loss, and nine sacks.

LB Saione Inoke, Centennial — Had 89 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks for the 5A Division III state champion.

LB Cole Keith, Faith Lutheran — Finished with 101 tackles, 14 for loss, and eight sacks.

LB Esteban Martinez, Green Valley — Recorded 79 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.

LB Nysear Smith, Durango — Recorded 151 tackles, eight for loss, and 2½ sacks.

LB Isaiah Te’o, Desert Pines — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 94 tackles, 14 for loss, two sacks and eight rushing touchdowns on offense.

DB Damari Fairley, Mojave — Had seven interceptions and 32 tackles for the 4A state champion.

DB Jordan Hales, Arbor View — Recorded 60 tackles, four for loss, and two interceptions for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

DB D’Angelo Hagans, Silverado — The first-team All-5A Division II selection had 28 tackles and three interceptions and added 1,209 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

DB Elijah Richards, Mojave — Had seven interceptions and 22 tackles for the 4A state champion.

DB Dejuan Robinson, Legacy — Had four interceptions and 15 tackles.

DB Caden Bridgewater, Legacy — The first-team All-5A Division II selection had 41 tackles and three interceptions.

P/K Dax Arnold, Green Valley — Made 11 of 12 field goal attempts and was 18-for-20 on extra points.

Honorable mention

Isaiah Akinsanya, Shadow Ridge

Cameron Anderson, Cheyenne

William Bittman, Coronado

Hudson Borsari, Bishop Gorman

Jayden Bridgewater, Legacy

Ejaun Carter, Desert Pines

Jonathan Coar, Bishop Gorman

Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge

Aidan Crawford, Legacy

Rysen Dacosin-Arcala, Liberty

Jamal Divens, Canyon Springs

Jared Evans, Moapa Valley

Gavyn Frederick, Moapa Valley

Jaden Gaughan, Green Valley

Terrance Grant, Bishop Gorman

Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis

Antwan Hawkins, Mojave

Jackson Humphries. Coronado

Alex Inoke, Centennial

Daylin James, Mater East

Bryant Johnson, Palo Verde

Derek Jones, Liberty

John Mancuso, Green Valley

Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran

Martell McKenzie, Legacy

Emmanuel Peter, Durango

Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley

Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman

Reilley Stringer, Durango

Alijah Tuitele, Mojave

Alex Valle, Virgin Valley

Adonis Vaughn, Sierra Vista

Christopher Villasenor, Desert Oasis

Kaina Watson, Bishop Gorman

Marcus Williams Desert Pines

Alaijah Young, SLAM Academy

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.