Silverado caps dominant season with blowout win for 4A title
Silverado routed Shadow Ridge on Thursday in the Class 4A state football championship game at Allegiant Stadium. The Skyhawks finished the season 12-0.
Bishop Gorman has overshadowed the valley’s other football programs, including a dominant Silverado team, by blasting its Class 5A opponents.
Overlooked or not, the Skyhawks showed again why they have no peer in their class.
Like Gorman earlier Thursday on the same Allegiant Stadium field, Silverado capped a dominant season with a 61-27 victory over Shadow Ridge to capture the Class 4A state championship.
Silverado finished 12-0, outscoring its opponents by an average of 52-11.
“I have to stay humble and say they’re in 5A for a reason,” Silverado junior quarterback Brandon Tunnell said of Gorman. “But I’d like to see a challenge like that next year.”
Skyhawks coach Andy Ostolaza said his team was good but also fortunate.
“We had a lot of things go for us,” Ostolaza said. “Obviously with COVID, we weren’t hit. I’m really happy that we never got affected by that. To be honest, we got extremely lucky, and that’s what it took to win.”
The game was effectively over at halftime when Shadow Ridge (9-3) did something Silverado opponents shouldn’t do — give the Skyhawks a short field. Failing to pick up a fourth down on a quarterback sneak led to a Skyhawks touchdown with 45 seconds left and a 33-14 halftime lead.
Fumbles on three successive Shadow Ridge drives in the third quarter turned into three Silverado TDs for a 54-14 lead with three minutes left.
Tunnell completed 13 of 18 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns.
Three receivers caught his passes, including twin brother Bryson, who hauled in four for 55 yards and two TDs. Donavyn Pellot caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Jaden Thrower had three catches for 127 yards and two TDs.
“What made the difference was our skill guys,” Ostolaza said. “They performed at such a high level, starting with our quarterback. I told you guys at the beginning of the year he’s the best quarterback in Silverado history. I thought he was the best quarterback in our entire league, and I think he proved it tonight.”
Shadow Ridge tried to match Silverado’s passing game with its double-wing attack. The Mustangs rushed for 334 yards, with Jaquieze Holland gaining 144 yards and quarterback Coen Coloma 90, but it wasn’t enough.
Coach Travis Foster reminded his players they at least made it this far.
“We had a lot of seniors that helped build the foundation of the program,” Foster said. “We hope this isn’t the last time that we’re in this situation. The kids now can point to the senior class and say, ‘They set the expectation.’”
