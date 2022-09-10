Silverado strikes early, often in rout of Sierra Vista — PHOTOS

Running back Donavyn Pellot scored five touchdowns as Silverado, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, rolled past Sierra Vista on Friday night to remain undefeated.

Before fans could settle into their seats at Silverado, the Skyhawks had sprinted to a 14-0 lead.

The rout was on. Running back Donavyn Pellot scored five touchdowns as Silverado, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, rolled past Sierra Vista 61-7 on Friday night.

Silverado’s defense limited Sierra Vista to 67 total yards in the first half before the game went to a running clock for most of the second half.

“Anytime we can get a lot of kids in and we can save some of our other guys, it’s better for us in the long run,” Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza said. “Especially since we have league play coming up in a couple of weeks.”

Silverado quarterback Brandon Tunnell hit Pellot on a 38-yard screen pass for a touchdown on the game’s first play, and Caden Harris returned a punt 45 yards for a TD in the first two minutes.

As the Silverado offense cooled off after a fast start, its defense and special teams stepped up to provide scoring.

Marcus Council scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards for a score. Pellot returned a punt 80 yards for another TD as Silverado (3-0) took a 27-point halftime lead.

“What led us last year (to a 4A state championship) was we started hitting on all three phases,” Ostolaza said.

Pellot also scored three rushing touchdowns and finished with 52 yards on the ground on six carries.

“Whether he’s catching the ball, running the ball, or returning punts, he’s effective,” Ostolaza said. “That’s why I say he’s the best player in the league.”

Caden Harris added 57 rushing yards and a 35-yard touchdown run as the Skyhawks ran the ball at will. That made things easier for Tunnell, who threw only six passes, completing three for 58 yards.

Quarterback Tarrance Masnica connected with Immaunel Reed for a 79-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for Sierra Vista (2-2).

The Skyhawks opened the season against two Class 5A teams, routing Centennial by 50 points and Palo Verde by 35. Ostolaza said he thinks the competition against those larger schools will benefit his team when they face schools in their league with a size advantage.

What has stood out to him the most is everyone is contributing.

“We’re not rely on just one or two guys; we have multiple guys,” Ostolaza said. “We have multiple weapons on offense, and defensively, it’s our team speed that’s helping us.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.