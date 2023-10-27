72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Football

Turnovers help Shadow Ridge upset Arbor View in playoffs — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs for a touchdown over Arbor View during the second ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs for a touchdown over Arbor View during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge running back Keau Hadley Jr. (5) celebrates after his team recovered a fumble from ...
Shadow Ridge running back Keau Hadley Jr. (5) celebrates after his team recovered a fumble from Arbor View during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge running back Keau Hadley Jr. runs the ball for a significant gain against Arbor Vi ...
Shadow Ridge running back Keau Hadley Jr. runs the ball for a significant gain against Arbor View cornerback Adrian Peterson (22) during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) scores a touchdown while Arbor View linebacker Christi ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) scores a touchdown while Arbor View linebacker Christian Thatcher (42) and wide receiver Damien Dixon Jr. (12) can’t stop him during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) keeps the ball while Shadow Ridge defensive end E ...
Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) keeps the ball while Shadow Ridge defensive end Enius Young (47) runs up the field during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View running back Makhai Donaldson (5) runs the ball through Shadow Ridge linebacker Dieg ...
Arbor View running back Makhai Donaldson (5) runs the ball through Shadow Ridge linebacker Diego Faulkner (15), defensive end Enius Young (47) and middle linebacker Diego Madrid (22) during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View’s Teddy Johnson (27) catches for a touchdown while Shadow Ridge’s Kela ...
Arbor View’s Teddy Johnson (27) catches for a touchdown while Shadow Ridge’s Kela Cox runs after him during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge cheers on Keau Hadley Jr. (5) while he pivots with his interception intended for A ...
Shadow Ridge cheers on Keau Hadley Jr. (5) while he pivots with his interception intended for Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (20) during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (20) is tackled just short of the end zone by Shadow Rid ...
Arbor View running back Kamareion Bell (20) is tackled just short of the end zone by Shadow Ridge’s Anthony Ramirez (24) and Keau Hadley Jr. (5) during the first half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge cheerleaders celebrate after their team won a high school football playoff game ag ...
Shadow Ridge cheerleaders celebrate after their team won a high school football playoff game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge defensive back Anthony Ramirez, behind, breaks up a pass intended for Arbor View c ...
Shadow Ridge defensive back Anthony Ramirez, behind, breaks up a pass intended for Arbor View cornerback Teddy Johnson (27) during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma celebrates after leading his team to a win against Arbor V ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma celebrates after leading his team to a win against Arbor View in a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge defensive back Anthony Ramirez (24) attempts to tackle Arbor View wide receiver Do ...
Shadow Ridge defensive back Anthony Ramirez (24) attempts to tackle Arbor View wide receiver Dominic Griese (2) while he carries the ball up the field during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Arbor View band performs during the first half of a high school football playoff game again ...
The Arbor View band performs during the first half of a high school football playoff game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge running back Trevin Young (4) runs through an attempted tackle by Arbor View&#x201 ...
Shadow Ridge running back Trevin Young (4) runs through an attempted tackle by Arbor View’s Damien Dixon Jr. (12) during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View takes the field for their high school football playoff game against Shadow Ridge at ...
Arbor View takes the field for their high school football playoff game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) keeps the ball during the second half of a high school ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) keeps the ball during the second half of a high school football playoff game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View quarterback Sean Griese (15) is tackled by Shadow Ridge defensive end Aaron Coverdel ...
Arbor View quarterback Sean Griese (15) is tackled by Shadow Ridge defensive end Aaron Coverdell, behind, before he can pass the ball during the second half of a high school football playoff game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off during the second half of a high sc ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off during the second half of a high school football playoff game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge’s offense struggled to find its rhythm Thursday night at Arbor View in a Class 5A Division I state quarterfinal.

The Mustangs’ defense gave them just the boost they needed.

Senior linebacker Keau Hadley Jr. had an interception and recovered a fumble off a punt that Shadow Ridge’s offense turned into touchdowns as the No. 6-seeded Mustangs upset No. 3 Arbor View 17-14.

Shadow Ridge (6-4) will play at No. 2 Liberty — a 47-6 winner Thursday over No. 7 Silverado — in a state semifinal Nov. 3. The Patriots held on for a 35-32 regular-season win over the Mustangs on Oct. 19.

“The defense picked us up,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said. “The pick at the beginning of the first series was huge. The muffed punt was big. All around, just a big team win. Hadley was huge, our player of the game.”

Senior quarterback Coen Coloma had two rushing touchdowns and came up with the game-sealing interception on defense with over a minute left in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs.

“We’re a team. If (the defense) does good, the offense is going to do good,” Hadley said. “We just have to back them up. If our offense is having a bad game, we know we have to step up and help them out.”

Arbor View (4-6) defeated Shadow Ridge 45-28 in a regular-season meeting on Sept. 8.

“When we’ve played (Arbor View) in the past, it’s been us that has made the big mistake,” Foster said. “For them to turn one over on the opening drive and kind of flip the script was huge for momentum. It was a big deal.”

Hadley recovered an Arbor View muffed punt early in the third quarter at midfield with Shadow Ridge leading by three.

The Mustangs methodically moved the ball down the field, and Coloma scored on a 15-yard run to take a 17-7 lead.

Arbor View took advantage of a Shadow Ridge turnover when Coloma fumbled on a handoff and the Aggies recovered in Shadow Ridge territory midway through the fourth quarter.

Aggies quarterback Sean Griese scored on a 14-yard run to cut the deficit to 17-14.

The Aggies’ defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession to get the ball back, but Griese was intercepted by Coloma to seal the win for the Mustangs.

“Coen’s a playmaker. Coen can do anything, play any position on the field,” Hadley said. “That’s what’s special about our offense. We have the best athlete in Vegas.”

Hadley intercepted Alonzo Balderrama on third down and returned it over 70 yards to Arbor View’s 5-yard line on the Aggies’ first offensive possession. Coloma scored from 2 yards out on a quarterback sneak to give the Mustangs the early 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs forced a turnover on downs when they stuffed Arbor View’s Dominic Griese on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the second quarter.

“We had to stay on their throats,” Hadley said. We couldn’t let up at all. If we let up, that’s when they were going to answer.”

Balderrama gave Arbor View its first points on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Teddy Johnson to draw even 7-7 with less than five minutes before halftime.

Shadow Ridge regained the lead after Joseph Darr came up with a 16-yard diving catch on third down and Hadley broke off a 42-yard run to set up a 23-yard field goal from Ryan Murphy to give the Mustangs a 10-7 lead at the break.

The Mustangs, who appeared in the 4A state title games the last two seasons, made the jump to the top division, 5A Division I, with the state’s best teams. Foster said it was “tough” making the jump with no “easy games” on the schedule.

“I’m just happy for our kids, happy for our coaches,” Foster said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Turnovers help Shadow Ridge upset Arbor View in playoffs — PHOTOS
Turnovers help Shadow Ridge upset Arbor View in playoffs — PHOTOS
2
Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores
Top 5 football playoff performances, Thursday’s high school scores
3
UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
UPDATED: Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule
4
Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next
Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next
5
Green Valley holds off Sierra Vista in 3OT for playoff victory
Green Valley holds off Sierra Vista in 3OT for playoff victory
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Shadow Ridge defeats Silverado in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge defeats Silverado in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Arbor View uses big plays to sink Legacy — PHOTOS
Arbor View uses big plays to sink Legacy — PHOTOS
No. 2 Liberty clamps down on No. 3 Arbor View in win — PHOTOS
No. 2 Liberty clamps down on No. 3 Arbor View in win — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge, Silverado meet in state title rematch
Shadow Ridge, Silverado meet in state title rematch
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS
Foothill puts away Green Valley, remains undefeated in league — PHOTOS
Foothill puts away Green Valley, remains undefeated in league — PHOTOS