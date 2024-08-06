Who are the top defensive backs in Southern Nevada prep football?

Several local defensive backs have caught the attention of Division I colleges throughout their high school careers. Here are the top local players entering the 2024 season.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) hangs on to bring down Centennial running back Cornell Hatcher, Jr. (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s more important than ever to field standout defensive backs in high school football with how often modern offenses throw the ball.

Luckily, that’s exactly what several Southern Nevada teams have.

Here is a look at the Review-Journal’s top returning local defensive backs entering the 2024 season:

William Barker, Foothill

Barker was a first-team All-5A Division II selection by the coaches last season. He finished with 57 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while helping Foothill finish 9-3.

The senior safety and the rest of the Falcons will move up to 5A Division I this year.

JJ Buchanan, Coronado

The Cougars’ defensive back was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season. Buchanan had 35 tackles and four interceptions to help Coronado reach the 5A Division I state semifinals. He added 688 receiving yards on offense.

Buchanan committed to Utah in June over Iowa State, California, Oregon State and UNLV. He is a standout on the basketball court as well and helped Coronado reach the 5A state title game last season.

Sean Craig, Liberty

Craig, a senior defensive back, should be one of Liberty’s anchors on defense this year.

He was a first-team All-Southern Nevada defensive back last season and made 26 tackles for the 5A Division I state runners-up.

Craig committed to Oregon State in June over other notable Division I programs such as San Diego State and Washington State.

Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman

Stepp found his way onto the field as a freshman for the Gaels last season. He appeared in six games, making 14 tackles and grabbing two interceptions. His efforts helped Bishop Gorman win the 5A Division I state title and the program’s fourth mythical national championship.

Stepp caught the eye of several college programs this offseason. He has offers from Boise State, California, Miami (Florida) and UNLV.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman

Washington could be in store for a breakout junior season. He is a four-star prospect and the state’s top recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions in nine games last season.

Washington, who also plays on Bishop Gorman’s basketball team, is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Washington’s Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and Washington.

