Who are the top defensive linemen in Southern Nevada prep football?

A Utah commit and a UNLV commit are among the top returning defensive linemen in Southern Nevada high school football this season.

Legacy’s Semaj Williams (88) tackles Arbor View running back Sean Moore (21) during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

There’s nothing scarier in football than facing a team with a ferocious defensive line.

A few Southern Nevada high school teams have one.

Here is a look at the Review-Journal’s top returning local defensive linemen entering the 2024 season:

Eliah Logo, Liberty

Logo, a three-star defensive end, committed to UNLV in January. He had 22 tackles as a junior last season to help the Patriots reach the 5A Division I state title game.

Logo was a 5A Division I first-team selection by the coaches last year, his first at Liberty.

Steve Manuma, Desert Pines

Manuma has led a strong Desert Pines defense the last three years. The Jaguars will be counting on him again as a senior.

Manuma finished with 36 tackles and nine sacks in eight games last season. He was an All-Southern Nevada second-team selection.

Sione Motuapuaka, Bishop Gorman

Motuapuaka was a key part of Bishop Gorman’s 5A Division I state title and fourth mythical national championship last season.

He recorded 55 tackles and four sacks as a junior. He was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection and committed to Utah in June.

Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman

Williams was another Bishop Gorman standout last year. He shined as a sophomore, totaling 96 tackles and 10 sacks.

Williams is a three-star prospect and the state’s third-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. The All-Southern Nevada first-team selection’s notable Division I offers include Arizona, Florida, Miami (Florida), Utah and Washington.

Semaj Williams, Legacy

Williams recorded 6½ sacks and 39 tackles last season to help the Longhorns win the 5A Division III state title.

He was named to the All-5A Division III first team by the coaches for his efforts. Legacy will lean on Williams again this year as it moves up to 5A Division II.

