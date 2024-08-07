Who are the top high school linebackers in Southern Nevada?

Linebacker might be the deepest position group across Southern Nevada high school football. Here’s the Review-Journal’s list of the top returning players to look out for.

Desert Pines' Michael Kearns (9) accelerates as Arbor View's Christian Thatcher (42) closes in for the tackle during the second half of a high school football game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher (42) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Palo Verde’s Dustin Kane (54) tries to stop him during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Arbor View MLB Christian Thatcher (42) dives for a fumble as Liberty RB Isaiah Lauofo (3) holds him back during the second half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There is a serious case that the deepest position group in Southern Nevada high school football is linebacker.

Several of the state’s top athletes at the position have caught the attention of Division I schools.

Here is a look at the Review-Journal’s top returning local linebackers entering the 2024 season:

Nick Duffy, Faith Lutheran

Duffy took a leap his junior year and helped Faith Lutheran reach the 5A Division II state title game. The middle linebacker led the state in solo tackles with 126 and was second in total tackles with 167.

The All-Southern Nevada first team selection also finished with 24 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Tamatoa Gaoteote, Bishop Gorman

Gaoteote was a starter on Bishop Gorman’s defense as a freshman last season. He finished with the second-most total tackles on the team with 84.

The inside linebacker was an All-Southern Nevada first team selection and helped the Gaels win the 5A Division I state title and a fourth mythical national championship.

Alexander Green, Palo Verde

Green caught the eye of a few Division I programs this offseason. He committed to San Diego State in June over other notable schools like Fresno State, UNLV and Utah.

He made 63 solo tackles last season as a junior and helped Palo Verde reach the 5A Division III Southern League title game. The Panthers are moving up to 5A Division II this season.

Martel McKenzie, Legacy

McKenzie played a key role in the Longhorns’ 5A Division III state title last season. He was named the 5A Division III defensive MVP by the coaches.

McKenzie finished with 127 total tackles as a junior for the Longhorns, who are moving up to 5A Division II this season.

Christian Thatcher, Arbor View

Thatcher is the state’s top linebacker recruit after finishing with 95 total tackles in seven games last season. The four-star class of 2025 prospect committed to Utah in June and after receiving more than 30 Division I offers.

Thatcher, a two-time All-Southern Nevada first team selection, also led the state in total tackles in 2022 with 133.

