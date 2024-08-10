Who are the top offensive linemen in Southern Nevada prep football?

Three four-star and Division I-bound Bishop Gorman standouts are among the top returning offensive linemen in Southern Nevada. Here’s the Review-Journal’s top five.

Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and Sj Seuseu Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Most unsung heroes on any high school football team are on the offensive line.

Among notable top offensive linemen in Southern Nevada are three four-star Bishop Gorman seniors who are Division I-bound.

Here is a look at the Review-Journal’s top returning local offensive linemen entering the season:

SJ Alofaituli, Bishop Gorman

Alofaituli is a four-year starter at guard for the Gaels. He committed to Miami in July, choosing the Hurricanes over other notable Division I programs such as Michigan and Nebraska.

Alofaituli, listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, 290 pounds, is a four-star recruit and the state’s second-ranked 2025 prospect by 247Sports. He’s the No. 55-ranked prospect in the nation for his class.

He helped lead a Gorman offense that averaged 49 points per game as the Gaels won the Class 5A Division I state title and fourth national title.

Daniel Boyd, Arbor View

Boyd will play a significant role in an Arbor View offense poised for a breakout season with several potential Division I players on the field.

Boyd, a senior interior offensive lineman, committed to Fresno State in July. The 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound three-star prospect also had Division I offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Duke and UNLV

Alai Kalaniuvalu, Bishop Gorman

Kalaniuvalu transferred to Gorman after his sophomore year and immediately worked his way onto the starting offensive line as a center last season.

Kalaniuvalu, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, 305 pounds, committed to Oregon over other notable Division I schools such as Utah, Southern California, Nebraska and Michigan. He’s the state’s fourth-ranked 2025 recruit and a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Gerald Rock, Shadow Ridge

Rock was a second-team All-5A Division I center voted by the coaches last season behind Kalaniuvalu.

He helped lead a run-heavy Shadow Ridge offense that racked up 2,958 rushing yards and averaged 370.7 all-purpose yards per game.

Douglas Utu, Bishop Gorman

Utu completes the talented trio on Gorman’s offensive line. He committed to Tennessee in June and had other notable Division I offers, such as Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 317 pounds, Utu is a four-star prospect and the state’s third-ranked 2025 recruit by 247Sports. He helped lead an offense that averaged 431 yards per game to help Gorman go 12-0 last season.

