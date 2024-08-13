Who are the top QBs in Southern Nevada high school football?

Most of the top high school quarterbacks in Southern Nevada last season graduated, but there are still several strong returners worth paying attention to.

Who are the top two-way football players in Southern Nevada?

Who are the top offensive linemen in Southern Nevada prep football?

Who are the top receivers in Southern Nevada prep football?

Who are the top running backs in Southern Nevada prep football?

Faith lutheran quarterback Alex rogers throws the ball during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) yells as he throws the ball to a teammate while Shadow Ridge middle linebacker Diego Madrid (22) goes in for a tackle during a game at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alex Rogers (15) hands the ball off to running back Cale Breslin (14) during the first half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) prepares to throw while running back Phoenix Jennings (8) follows Arbor View’s defense during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Most football teams enter preseason practices focused on the quarterback position.

Several local schools are breaking in new starters this year after their previous signal callers graduated. Others won’t have to worry too much with an experienced player coming back for another season.

Here’s a look at the top five returning quarterbacks in Southern Nevada:

Aidan Crawford, Legacy

Crawford was named the 5A Division III Southern League offensive MVP as a junior last season and led the Longhorns to the 5A Division III state title.

He’ll be leaned upon again as a senior with Legacy moving up to 5A Division II.

Crawford threw for 2,291 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games last season. He completed 13 of his 20 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 win against Galena in the state title game in Reno on Nov. 18.

Daylin James, Mater East

James threw for 2,082 yards last season, the 10th-most in the state. He was one of just 13 quarterbacks in Nevada to record more than 2,000 passing yards.

James also completed 63.2 percent of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns in nine games. He led Mater East to the 3A Southern League playoffs, securing the first postseason appearance in school history.

Aiden Krause, Coronado

Coronado surprised in loaded 5A Division I, which features powerhouses like Bishop Gorman and Liberty, thanks to Krause.

He threw for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior to earn All-5A Division I second team honors.

Krause, who is committed to Georgetown, saved his best for the playoffs. He threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 35-12 upset victory over Desert Pines in the first round Oct. 26.

Alex Rogers, Faith Lutheran

Rogers was one of two quarterbacks Faith Lutheran used to reach the 5A Division II state title game last season. He’ll run the show this year after Garyt Odom, the son of UNLV coach Barry Odom, transferred to Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Rogers threw for 1,306 yards and 12 touchdowns last season on 133 pass attempts. He was only picked off twice.

Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View

Thatcher impressed as a freshman last season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 942 yards and eight touchdowns in five games.

His season was cut short when he suffered a broken collarbone in a 28-27 win over Desert Pines on Sept. 22. Thatcher recovered in time to make 21 appearances for Arbor View’s basketball team during the winter.

Thatcher holds notable Division I offers from Colorado, Kansas, UNLV, Utah and Washington State. He is the younger brother of Aggies linebacker Christian Thatcher, a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.