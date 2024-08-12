Who are the top running backs in Southern Nevada prep football?
Several high school football teams in Southern Nevada will feature dynamic running backs on offense. Here’s the Review-Journal’s top five.
Having a passing-dominant offense has taken priority for football teams, but having a dynamic running back can still make a difference.
There are several of those in Southern Nevada.
Here’s a look at the Review-Journal’s top five returning high school football running backs:
Kamareion Bell, Arbor View
When the Aggies suffered a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, Bell gave his team a boost.
Bell rushed for 705 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged more than 88 rushing yards per game and had three games of 100 yards or more.
Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran
Breslin is arguably the top running back in the state. He came through last season to help Faith Lutheran reach the Class 5A Division II state title game.
The first-team All-Southern Nevada running back rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 102.2 yards per game and had six games of at least 100 yards.
Breslin, listed at 5 feet, 11 inches, and 190 pounds, is a three-star 2025 recruit who committed to Brigham Young in May.
Bryant Johnson, Palo Verde
Johnson is in store for a breakout season as a focal point of the Panthers’ offense.
He rushed for 883 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season last year. The 5-10, 185-pounder averaged 98.1 yards per game and had five games of at least 100 yards.
Johnson helped the Panthers reach the 5A Division III Southern League title game last season, and they will move up to 5A Division II this season.
Eugene Altobella III, Foothill
Foothill threw the ball a lot last season, but it still leaned on Altobella and the running game.
Altobella rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He also had 17 receptions at wide receiver for the Falcons, who move up to 5A Division I this season.
Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee
Daniel was heavily featured as a sophomore last season in the Lions’ triple-option offense, rushing for 1,226 yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries.
Daniel averaged 94.3 rushing yards per game and had seven games of at least 100 yards.
The 6-1, 180-pounder added 469 receiving yards to help the Lions reach the 4A Desert League title game.
