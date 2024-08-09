Who are the top two-way football players in Southern Nevada?

Some Southern Nevada high school football players contribute on both offense and defense. Here’s the Review-Journal’s list of the top two-way standouts entering the 2024 season.

Green Valley wide reciter Trey Glasper (1) makes a touchdown during a game against Green Valley at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Gunnar Gooch (12) tackles Legacy’s Dominic Oliver (1) during the Class 5A Division III Southern League title football game between Palo Verde High School and Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill running back Avant Gates Jr. (21) makes his way past Green Valley defenders during a game at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill running back Avant Gates Jr. carries the ball down the field during a game against Las Vegas at Foothill High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some high school football players are so good, they never leave the field.

There are several Southern Nevada standouts listed as “athletes” because they play both offense and defense. Here is a look at the Review-Journal’s top returning local two-way players entering the 2024 season:

Avant Gates Jr., Foothill

Gates, a running back and cornerback, was all over the field for Foothill last season. He had 751 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns on offense. He added 47 tackles, two interceptions and four forced fumbles on defense.

Gates should continue to be a key contributor for the Falcons as they move up to 5A Division I this year.

Trey Glasper, Green Valley

Glasper, a wide receiver and cornerback, broke out as a junior last season and caught the attention of Division I colleges.

The three-star prospect is the state’s eighth-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports. He committed to Oregon State over other notable offers like California, Iowa State, Miami (Florida) and Washington State.

Glasper had 374 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense last season. He added 41 tackles and six interceptions on defense. He was put on the All-Southern Nevada first team as a defensive back for his efforts and helped Green Valley reach the 5A Division II Southern League title game.

D’Angelo Hagans, Silverado

Hagans, a wide receiver and defensive back, was as reliable as it gets for Silverado last season as a junior.

He had four touchdowns and 396 receiving yards on offense, while adding 27 tackles and an interception on defense.

Hagans holds Division I offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV and Utah. He will look to help the Skyhawks bounce back this season after the team dropped to 5A Division II.

Damien Nevil, SLAM Academy

Nevil’s emergence as a two-way threat helped SLAM Academy reach its second straight Class 3A state title game last season.

The running back had 1,820 yards and 25 touchdowns on offense. He added 41 tackles and an interception as a safety on defense. Nevil earned All-Southern Nevada second-team honors as a running back last season for his efforts.

Dominic Oliver, Legacy

Oliver played a huge role in Legacy’s 5A Division III state title last season as a junior.

He finished with 786 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a wide receiver, while adding 16 tackles and an interception as a defensive back. Oliver was on the All-Southern Nevada second team as an athlete due to his production on both sides of the ball.

The three-star prospect has Division I offers from Colorado State, UNR and UNLV. The Longhorns will be counting on Oliver again this season as they move up to 5A Division II.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.