Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team

Standout performers from Faith Lutheran, Coronado and Bishop Gorman highlight the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Team

Berlin Biddinger, Coronado — Finished second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches and finished sixth in the 5A state tournament for the state champion Cougars.

Macy Garth, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, finished tied for seventh at the 5A state tournament and was a first-team All-5A selection by the coaches.

Samantha Harris, Bishop Gorman — Finished first in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings, finished tied for fourth at the 5A state tournament and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City — Won the 3A state and Southern Region individual tournament titles, finished second in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Alliah Jordan, Clark — Finished second in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings, finished tied for fourth at the 5A state tournament and was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches.

Abigail Llewellyn, Virgin Valley — Was a first-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches, finished first in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and finished second in the 3A Southern Region and state tournaments.

Sophia Medlin, Coronado — Finished fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, finished second at the 5A state tournament and was a first-team All-5A selection by the coaches.

Maddie Perez, Faith Lutheran — Won the 5A individual state title, finished first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and was the 5A player of the year by the coaches.

Coach of the year

Rusty Anderson, Coronado — The first-year coach guided the Cougars to the 5A state title.

Second Team

Amelia Chen, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and finished tied for seventh at the 5A state tournament.

Sol Choi, Bishop Gorman — Finished sixth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and finished 11th at the 5A state tournament.

Grace Oh, Coronado — Finished fifth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and finished 10th at the 5A state tournament.

Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista — Finished third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and finished tied for 12th at the 5A state tournament.

Sage Parry, Palo Verde — Finished sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and finished third at the 5A state tournament.

Holly Rodriguez, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and finished ninth at the 5A state tournament.

Raegan Williams, Rancho — Finished first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings, was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches and finished 10th in the 4A state tournament.

Ali Zuniga, Pahrump Valley — Finished third in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings, was a second-team All-Las Vegas selection by the coaches and finished seventh at the 3A state tournament.

Honorable mention

Emma Allen, Clark

Rivers Common, Palo Verde

Anastasia Goebel, Rancho

Cydney Ha, Clark

Alexa Hart, Coronado

Cameron Huang, Clark

Klara Kulova, Basic

Audrey Lac, Clark

Paviah Mardirossian, Faith Lutheran

Cameron Nitsche, Durango

Francine Paloma, Bishop Gorman

Ava Patag, Palo Verde

Danika Phillips, Coral Academy

Layla Prosser, Liberty

Lexie Rosenthal, Desert Oasis

Iris Sim, The Meadows

Davie Slack, Virgin Valley

Brittani Stone, Las Vegas

Kara Tien, Tech

Moriah Wayman, Bishop Gorman

Mikayla Weinberger, Liberty

