Roundup: Las Vegas takes out Rancho in Mountain Region quarterfinals

Rigo Carrasco scored twice for the top-seeded and defending state champion Wildcats in a 3-1 win. Desert Region No. 1 Bishop Gorman beat Desert Oasis to stay unbeaten.

(Getty Images)

Rigo Carrasco scored two goals, Anthony Gonzales added one and top-seeded Las Vegas beat Rancho 3-1 in the Mountain Region quarterfinals Tuesday at Bettye Wilson Park.

The defending state champion Wildcats (20-1-1) received two assists from Diego Carrasco and one from Enlison Contreras.

Las Vegas will meet fourth-seeded Cimarron-Memorial in Thursday’s semifinals. The Wildcats edged the Spartans 2-1 in their regular-season meeting.

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Bonanza 0 — Andrew Arias scored an unassisted goal with three minutes left, and that was enough for the fourth-seeded Spartans to move on.

After Arias took a free kick from 25 yards, a rebound came right back to him and he “blasted it in the top shelf. It was a beauty.” Cimarron-Memorial Coach Mark Bailey said.

Jose Martin earned the shutout for Cimarron-Memorial (14-7-2), which will meet Las Vegas in the semifinals.

Eldorado 5, Canyon Springs 0 — Sebastian Ramirez scored three goals, Adrian Figueroa added two and the second-seeded Sundevils blanked the Pioneers.

Emiliano Garcia got the shutout for Eldorado (16-2-4), and Roberto Gonzalez had two assists. Roberto Soto and Victor Moran added an assist apiece for the Sundevils, who will meet Faith Lutheran in the semifinals.

Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 1 — Derek Heinish and Preston Rincon scored first-half goals, and that was enough for the third-seeded Crusaders to hold off the Panthers.

Angel Mange had two assists for Faith Lutheran (14-5-1), which also received six saves from goalkeeper Landon Amick. The Crusaders will face Eldorado, a team it beat 2-1 on Oct. 23, in the semifinals.

Desert Region

Bishop Gorman 3, Desert Oasis 0 — Three Gaels each scored a goal apiece, and Diesel Fiore had four saves in a shutout of the Trailblazers.

The top-seeded Gaels (22-0-1) received goals from Aidan Yamachika, Hiram Triana and Matthew Markham, who also had an assist. Brophy Howard had two assists for Gorman, which advances to meet Liberty in the semifinals.

The Gaels went on the road and defeated Liberty 2-1 on Oct. 14.

Liberty 5, Green Valley 4 (OT) — Masahiko Adachi scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to cap a wild comeback for the fourth-seeded Patriots.

Liberty (13-4-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first half but rallied in the second. Adachi’s first goal gave the Patriots a 4-3 lead, but Green Valley tied it and forced overtime.

Jose Salcedo also had two goals for Liberty, and Alex Perez added one. Marcos Gonzalez and Max Patton had two assists each for the Patriots, who will meet Bishop Gorman in the semifinals.

Tech 0, Durango 0 — The two teams played to a scoreless tie, with the second-seeded Roadrunners advancing 6-5 in penalty kicks.

Both teams made their first five penalty kicks, but Yobani Garcia stopped a Durango shot after Diego Montes made it six straight for Tech (15-3-4).

The Roadrunners will meet Coronado in the semifinals. The two teams played to a scoreless draw Sept. 17 at Coronado.

Coronado 4, Spring Valley 1 — Four different Cougars scored goals, and they defeated the Grizzlies to advance.

Coronado (16-3-3) received goals from Lincoln Aquino, Maor Kohen, Ryan Daniel and Ryan Wilkinson. Aquino and Kohen both had an assist as well, and Javier Vasquez added two.

Coronado moves on to meet Tech in the semifinals.