Palo Verde rides pitcher to 5A state baseball title game — PHOTOS

Reno runs to their huddle after winning a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Harvey Smerdon (8) and Braden Jones (31) celebrate after winning a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Colton Ouellette (9) celebrates as his team wins a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Zackary Silverman celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Zackary Silverman scores at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado first baseman Jase Pashales (20) tags out Reno’s Jackson Sellers after he tried to steal second base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Dawson Planeta runs to first base after being walked by Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno gathers after winning a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Troy Riley (6) throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado cheers for their Timmy Ellis (9) after he scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Reno on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado first baseman Brigham Bleazard (2) hits a two-RBI single during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Reno on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Dawson Planeta (5) and Colton Ouellette (9) celebrate a high-scoring inning against Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado second baseman JacksonThomsen (7) attempts an out on Reno’s Logan Ford (7), who was deemed safe, during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Mack Edwards bats against Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno first baseman Luke Sala (23) tosses the ball to pitcher Mack Edwards (22) to get an out on Coronado third baseman Jase Pashales (20) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Mack Edwards throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Mack Edwards is congratulated after closing a Coronado offensive inning during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) runs in field after catching for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Mack Edwards (22) throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno congratulates their Dawson Planeta (5) after he scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Hunter Garrett bats against Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan, left, and catcher Connor Rosinski shake hands after beating Coronado in a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Karsen Smaka (6) rounds third base before scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) slides into home plate while Coronado first baseman Brigham Bleazard (2) catches to out him during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde and Coronado bump fists after Palo Verde won a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) hugs Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) after a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. Palo Verde defeated Coronado. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Andrew Kaplan (15) throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri (12) misses a catch while Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (3) slides into home plate to score during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) catches for an out on Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde head coach Dustin Romero talks to the bench during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Karsen Smaka (6) sprints third base before scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado first baseman Brigham Bleazard (2) gets an out on Palo Verde catcher Connor Rosinski (5) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde congratulates infielder Tanner Johns (21) after he scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado infielder Matthew Moreno Jackson (23) fumbles a catch while Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) slides safely into third base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado third baseman Jase Pashales (20) throws to Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) gets an out on Coronado's Michael Cortez (17) for a double play during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) throws in field for a double play during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) throws to first after getting an out on Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) catches for an out on Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Barrett Johnson (27) bats against Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado second baseman JacksonThomsen (7) attempts to out Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outfielder Vinny Kistle (3) throws in field during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Palo Verde on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after infielder Ethan Clauss (25) scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game against Coronado on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) scores at home plate while Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri (12) reacts during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Mayson Reichartz (10) celebrates after his team ended a Coronado offensive inning during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Mayson Reichartz (10) throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament game on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde starter Mayson Reichartz made sure his team wouldn’t have to play another game on the second day of the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Faith Lutheran.

With temperatures reaching triple digits for the first time this year, Reichartz and the Panthers avoided playing again in the scorching sun and gained extra time to prepare for the state championship game.

Reichartz, a senior left-hander, threw 6⅓ shutout innings for No. 1-seeded Palo Verde, which blanked Coronado 4-0 in a winners’ bracket semifinal Friday.

Palo Verde (27-10) will play Northern champion Reno High (27-10) at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bishop Gorman for the state title. Reno must defeat Palo Verde twice to claim the title.

“It feels amazing (to play for a state title),” Reichartz said. “It’s been a dream of mine through all of high school, and I’m glad we got to do it this year.”

Reno won two elimination games Friday to reach the title game. The Huskies edged Bishop Manogue (21-15), the North’s No. 2 seed, by a 3-2 score, then defeated Coronado, the South’s No. 2 seed, 6-2 after the Cougars (23-15) lost to Palo Verde.

Reichartz struck out six and scattered four hits and three walks on 98 pitches to give Palo Verde its second shutout of the tournament.

“Mayson put us in a really good position,” Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero said. “The best thing about Mayson today was he was around the zone all day. With his stuff, him being confident and the defense behind him, they came through.”

Third baseman Drew Kaplan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and recorded the final two outs on the mound for Palo Verde. Shortstop Ethan Clauss added two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

“Drew has been big all year. He’s one of our seniors that has this fire that cannot be replicated,” Romero said. “Him coming through in certain situations to extend our lead, get the lead and throw strikes at the end, he’s been one of our anchors all year.”

Supporting Reichartz

Clauss led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to second on a stolen base. Kaplan drove in Clauss on an RBI single to put Palo Verde ahead 1-0.

Kaplan added to the lead in the fourth when he singled to bring home Tanner Johns, who led off the inning with a triple. Clauss added an RBI double in the fifth, and pinch runner Branson Pullan scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

“Knowing the lineup we have, it’s easy to go out there and pitch with a lead since they put up runs,” Reichartz said.

Palo Verde’s defense also came through for Reichartz. In the fourth, left fielder Jace Jefferies made a diving catch on a fly ball and doubled up Coronado’s Michael Cortez at first. Right fielder Karsen Smaka had a diving catch in the fifth.

“It helps a lot knowing (the defense) is going to be there for me no matter what,” Reichartz said. “They’ll make the double play, catch the fly balls, and it helps me be very confident.”

Romero said the Panthers will start Johns on the mound for the title game. He last pitched in the region playoffs May 8 in a 3-1 win over Coronado. He allowed one run in a complete-game effort to clinch the Panthers’ spot in the state tournament.

“I don’t think there’s anybody we’d rather see on the mound (Saturday) with what we have,” Romero said. “We’re very confident. We’re very happy to be where we are, and we look to finish.”

Reno downs Coronado

Reno made Coronado pay for an ugly first inning. The Cougars committed two errors, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch to give Reno a 4-0 lead.

The Huskies scored another run in the third, aided by an error, a hit batter and two walks. They added another run in the fourth off another error.

Coronado couldn’t get to Reno starter Mack Edwards, managing three hits through six innings.

Brigham Bleazard hit a two-run single in the sixth for Coronado’s runs. Cortez went 2-for-4 with two infield singles for the Cougars, who defeated Reno 5-4 Thursday in the first round.

