Palo Verde wins 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS

The Palo Verde boys and girls bowling teams claimed wins Friday at The Orleans. Here are photos from the matches.

Sierra Vista student Miley Rodriguez gets ready to throw her ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school students compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde bowler Jonathon Christ bowls during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Katrell Cloud-Mixon wipes her ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Tristan Dalton gets ready to throw the ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde bowlers Jesse Del Carmen, right, and Jonathon Christ set up a game during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students get ready to bowl during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Palo Verde bowling teams defeated Sierra Vista in matches Friday at The Orleans. The boys won 7-2, and the girls claimed a 9-0 win.

Desert Oasis and Shadow Ridge also faced off at The Orleans. Desert Oasis won both matches, with the boys and girls each claiming 7-2 wins.

