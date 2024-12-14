41°F
Palo Verde wins 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS

High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match ...
High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students get ready to bowl during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, ...
Students get ready to bowl during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde bowlers Jesse Del Carmen, right, and Jonathon Christ set up a game during a high sch ...
Palo Verde bowlers Jesse Del Carmen, right, and Jonathon Christ set up a game during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match ...
High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge bowler Tristan Dalton gets ready to throw the ball during a high school bowling ma ...
Shadow Ridge bowler Tristan Dalton gets ready to throw the ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge bowler Katrell Cloud-Mixon wipes her ball during a high school bowling match at th ...
Shadow Ridge bowler Katrell Cloud-Mixon wipes her ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde bowler Jonathon Christ bowls during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on De ...
Palo Verde bowler Jonathon Christ bowls during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High school students compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024 ...
High school students compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match ...
High school bowlers from Palo Verde and Sierra Vista compete during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista student Miley Rodriguez gets ready to throw her ball during a high school bowling ...
Sierra Vista student Miley Rodriguez gets ready to throw her ball during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 13, 2024
December 13, 2024 - 11:07 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2024 - 11:08 pm

The Palo Verde bowling teams defeated Sierra Vista in matches Friday at The Orleans. The boys won 7-2, and the girls claimed a 9-0 win.

Desert Oasis and Shadow Ridge also faced off at The Orleans. Desert Oasis won both matches, with the boys and girls each claiming 7-2 wins.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

