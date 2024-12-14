Palo Verde wins 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS
The Palo Verde boys and girls bowling teams claimed wins Friday at The Orleans. Here are photos from the matches.
The Palo Verde bowling teams defeated Sierra Vista in matches Friday at The Orleans. The boys won 7-2, and the girls claimed a 9-0 win.
Desert Oasis and Shadow Ridge also faced off at The Orleans. Desert Oasis won both matches, with the boys and girls each claiming 7-2 wins.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.