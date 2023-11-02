Playoff roundup: Coronado KOs defending champ Gorman — PHOTOS

Coronado knocked out reigning state champion Bishop Gorman, and Palo Verde defeated Eldorado to qualify for the 5A boys soccer state tournament next week in Carson City.

Bishop Gorman defender Andrew Sanchez (2) and Coronado midfielder Dalton Meusy (6) chase after the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez (3) and Bishop Gorman’s Alexander Rogers (20) chase after the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Jacob Swift (16) kicks the ball as Coronado midfielder Dalton Meusy (6) comes up behind him during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez throws the ball into a game against Bishop Gorman during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman goalie Chase Cosenza (24) yells to his teammate as he throws the ball down the field during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez (3) and Bishop Gorman’s Alexander Rogers (20) chase after the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado players celebrate scoring a goal against Bishop Gorman during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players walk by Coronado players celebrating a goal during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado players celebrate scoring a goal against Bishop Gorman during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez (3) chases after the ball as Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart (9) kicks it down the field during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez (3) celebrates scoring against Bishop Gorman during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Dalton Meusy (6) fights for the ball as Bishop Gorman’s Luke Parker (10) kicks it during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores chases down the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Aiden Sent kicks the ball as Bishop Gorman’s Maddix Bordinhao (7) closes in on him during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado forward Connor Morgenthal (9) reacts to a call from a referee during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (5) and Bishop Gorman’s Massimiliano Musi (15) bump into each other while trying to get the ball in their possession during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado forward Connor Morgenthal (9) kicks the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Charles Au (12) kicks the ball during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game against Coronado at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dalton Meusy scored two goals as top-seeded Coronado knocked off reigning state champion and fifth-seeded Bishop Gorman 4-1 in a boys soccer Class 5A Southern League semifinal Wednesday at Coronado.

Aiden Sena added a goal and registered two assists for the Cougars (18-1-4). Bishop Gorman finishes 11-7-6.

Coronado will host Palo Verde — a 1-0 winner over Eldorado in the other league semifinal — at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Southern League title and the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Both teams have qualified for the state tournament, which begins Nov. 10 in Carson City.

— No. 2 Palo Verde 1, No. 6 Eldorado 0: At Palo Verde, Evan Odle scored the game-winner during stoppage time in the 82nd minute on an assist from Vincent Velasquez to advance the Panthers to the league final.

Goalie Henri Kettner recorded a shutout for Palo Verde (16-4-4). Eldorado finishes 12-11-4.

Coronado won the first regular-season meeting 1-0 at Palo Verde on Sept. 20. Both teams played to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 24.

Class 4A

— No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 8D Foothill 0: At Faith Lutheran, Ethan Otto scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Crusaders (16-2-3) past the Falcons (4-11-2) in a state first-round matchup.

Dane Valenti scored a goal and registered two assists for the reigning state champion Crusaders.

— No. 4D Tech 1, No. 5M Shadow Ridge 0: At Tech, Nikko Rendon scored in the first half on an assist from Luis Sarellano-Lopez as the Roadrunners (14-7-3) blanked the Mustangs (10-7-1).

Tech will play at Faith Lutheran in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

— No. 2D Bonanza 7, No. 7M Chaparral 1: At Bonanza, Walter Ochoa scored four goals and registered an assist as the Bengals (13-4) cruised past the Cowboys (12-11-3).

Jose Quintero added two goals and an assist, and goalie Adrian Avalos had six saves for the Bengals.

Bonanza will host a state quarterfinal against Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

— No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 6D Desert Pines 1: At Liberty, Michael DiOrio scored two goals to lead the Patriots (16-3-2), who played 37 minutes of the second half a man down due to a red card, past the Jaguars (5-6-2).

— No. 1D Sierra Vista 5, No. 8M Legacy 0: At Sierra Vista, Lazzar Ramos scored four goals as the Mountain Lions (15-2-1) rolled the Longhorns (4-7-1).

Dominic Portale had a goal and an assist for the Mountain Lions.

Sierra Vista will host Rancho in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

— No. 4M Rancho 2, No. 5D Centennial 1 (SO): At Rancho, Giovanni Sixtos drilled the game-winning penalty kick as the Rams (8-4-1) won a shootout 5-4 to defeat the Bulldogs (7-9-3).

— No. 2M Canyon Springs 3, No. 7D Clark 0: At Canyon Springs, David Gonzalez scored a goal and had an assist as the Pioneers (21-2-2) blanked the Chargers (10-7-3).

— No. 6M Cheyenne 2, No. 3D Desert Oasis 0: At Desert Oasis, Luis Quiros scored both goals, and goalie Luis Cruz had seven saves as the Desert Shields (5-8-2) upset the Diamondbacks (12-7-2).

Cheyenne will play at Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a state quarterfinal.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 2, No. 2M Doral Academy 1: At Virgin Valley, Timen Zee and Jassiel Sosa each scored in the second half to lead the Bulldogs past the Dragons (13-5) in a region semifinal.

Virgin Valley (16-1-1) will host SLAM Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Southern Region title. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament at Cristo Rey, which begins Nov. 10.

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 1, No. 3M Mater East 0: At Heritage Park, Luis Ortiz scored on an assist by Marco Navarro to lead the Bulls (17-1) past the Knights (11-7-2).

Goalie Gabriel Flores recorded a shutout with eight saves for SLAM Academy.

Girls volleyball

Class 4A

— No. 1L Legacy 3, No. 2D Cadence 0: At Legacy, Jocelyn Tavares had 10 kills, five digs, and three aces to lead the Longhorns (26-9) to a 25-20, 25-10, 25-18 victory over the Cougars (19-8) in a state quarterfinal.

— No. 1M Coral Academy 3, No. 2S Green Valley 1: At Coral Academy, the Falcons (26-3) rallied after dropping the first set to claim a 24-26, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Gators (11-21).

Coral Academy will play Legacy in a state semifinal Nov. 10 at Sunrise Mountain.

— No. 2 L Durango 3, No. 1D Rancho 0: At Rancho, Angelina Guerrero had 16 digs, 12 kills and three aces as the Trailblazers (24-11) rolled to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Desert League champion Rams (17-13).

Taylor Anderson added 12 digs and five kills for Durango.

— No. 1S Tech 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 1: At Tech, Mikaela Fellows had nine kills and Libbie Ferreiro added 11 assists, and nine digs as the Roadrunners (24-3) claimed a 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Grizzlies (19-10).

Tech and Durango will play in the other state semifinal Nov. 10 at Sunrise Mountain.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.