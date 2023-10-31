Playoff roundup: Eldorado upsets Arbor View in OT in 5A boys soccer

Eldorado scored in overtime to defeat Arbor View in a Class 5A Southern League quarterfinal on the first day of the soccer and volleyball playoffs in Southern Nevada.

Eldorado midfielder Ángel Reveles (22) attempts a goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angel Reveles scored on a penalty kick in overtime as sixth-seeded Eldorado upset No. 3 Arbor View 2-1 in a Class 5A Southern League quarterfinal Monday at Arbor View.

After a scoreless first half, Eldorado (12-10-4) struck first on a Luis Martinez goal with an assist from Francisco Bueno. Arbor View (9-5-5) tied the game when it scored off a free kick.

Goalie Ryan Chavez made a diving game-saving save midway through the second half to keep the Sundevils alive.

Eldorado advances to play at Palo Verde at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the league semifinals.

— No. 2 Palo Verde 4, No. 7 Cimarron-Memorial 1: At Palo Verde, Daniel Mercado scored two goals and Evan Odle scored a goal and registered two assists to send the Panthers to the semifinals.

Quinton Alewine added a goal, and Preston Mendenhall and Francesco Traniello each registered an assist for the Panthers (15-4-4). Cimarron Memorial finishes 9-12-3.

— No. 5 Bishop Gorman 6, No. 4 Sunrise Mountain 2: At Sunrise Mountain, Chase Stewart and Jacob Swift each scored two goals as the Gaels (11-6-6) rolled past the Miners (7-6-6).

Stewart registered two assists, Maddix Bordinhao had a goal and an assist, and Caedon Cox added a goal for reigning state champion Gorman.

— No. 1 Coronado 4, No. 8 Las Vegas 0: At Coronado, Dylan Flores scored a goal and registered two assists to lead the Cougars (17-1-4) past the Wildcats (7-10-5).

Aiden Sena scored a goal and had an assist, and Ben Aronow and Austin Kiernan each added a goal for the Cougars.

Coronado hosts Gorman in the other league semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Class 3A

— No. 3M Mater East 1, No. 2D Equipo Academy 0: At Mike Morgan Park, Jonathan Diaz scored the lone goal on an assist from Julian Batiz as the Knights (11-6-2) blanked the reigning Southern Region champion Yeti (9-6-2).

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 8, No. 4D Del Sol 0: At Heritage Park, the Bulls (16-1) scored three first-half goals and never looked back against the Dragons (5-13-1).

SLAM Academy will host Mater East in a region semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Park.

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 4M The Meadows 0: At Virgin Valley, AJ Duran scored four goals, and Timen Zee scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Bulldogs (15-1-1) past the Mustangs (5-8).

Virgin Valley will host No. 2M Doral Academy, a 4-2 winner over No. 3D Cristo Rey, in the other region semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls volleyball

Class 4A

— No. 2L Durango 3, No. 3M Sky Pointe 0: At Durango, Angelina Guerrero had 13 kills and 14 digs as the Trailblazers (23-11) rolled to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Eagles (8-17) in a first-round state tournament matchup.

Taylor Anderson added nine kills and 12 digs and Aracelli Hernandez had 32 assists for the Trailblazers.

Durango plays at Rancho, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal.

— No. 2S Green Valley 3, No. 3D Canyon Springs 0: At Green Valley, the Gators (11-20) battled through a tough first set, then cruised to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-7 win over the Pioneers (6-20).

Gio Ortega had eight kills, Trinity Hou had eight aces, and Parker Redmon had 18 assists, 10 digs and five aces for the Gators.

Green Valley plays at Mountain League champion and top-seeded Coral Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal.

— No. 2M Spring Valley 3, No. 3L Mojave 0: At Spring Valley, Leila Quinn had 11 kills, seven aces and five digs to lead the Grizzlies (19-9) to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Rattlers (7-12).

Krista Ray added 11 assists, seven aces, six kills and six digs for Spring Valley.

Spring Valley advances to play at Sky League champion Tech in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

— No. 2D Cadence 3, No. 3S Clark 1: At Cadence, the Cougars (19-7) held off the Chargers (12-13) for a 25-15, 25-20, 29-31, 25-22 victory.

Cadence will play at No. 1 seed and Lake League champion Legacy in a state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

