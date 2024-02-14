Playoff roundup: Palo Verde wins 5A flag football quarterfinal — PHOTOS

Palo Verde defeated Las Vegas in a Class 5A flag football state quarterfinal. Here’s a roundup of Tuesday’s high basketball and flag football playoff action.

Palo Verde cheers for Olivia Perkins, center right, after she helped the team win a Class 5A state quarterfinal flag football playoff game against Las Vegas High at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Olivia Perkins had eight receptions for 65 yards and caught two touchdowns to lead No. 3-seed Palo Verde to a 19-6 home win over No. 6 Las Vegas in a Class 5A flag football state quarterfinal Tuesday.

The senior added nine tackles on defense for Palo Verde (19-4). Las Vegas finishes 16-9.

Palo Verde will play at No. 2 Desert Oasis in a state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2 Desert Oasis 48, No. 7 Tech 6: At Desert Oasis, Akemi Higa passed for 221 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Diamondbacks (24-4) to a win over the Roadrunners (13-11). The sophomore quarterback added 70 rushing yards.

No. 4 Bishop Gorman 38, No. 5 Basic 14: At Gorman, freshman Sienna Gostanian had 120 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in the Gaels’ quarterfinal victory over the Wolves (12-8).

Gorman (14-5) plays at Shadow Ridge in the other state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last season’s 5A state title game.

No. 1 Shadow Ridge 19, No. 8 Centennial 0: At Shadow Ridge, senior Jyniah Sanders had a TD reception and also returned one of her two interceptions for a score as the Mustangs (20-2) rolled to a victory over the Bulldogs (11-14).

Jaylani Palmer helped Shadow Ridge with a touchdown reception and an interception on defense, and Aaliyah Jaime added nine tackles for the Mustangs.

Class 3A

No. 3D Moapa Valley 40, No. 2M SLAM Academy 20: At SLAM Academy, senior Kyndal Longman completed 16 of 21 passes for 154 yards and threw two touchdowns to help the Pirates defeat the Bulls in a state quarterfinal.

Allison Mills added a 70-yard scoring run for Moapa Valley (13-4), the No. 3 seed from the Desert League. SLAM Academy, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League finishes 15-10.

Moapa Valley will play at Virgin Valley — a 59-6 winner over No. 4M Doral Academy and the No. 1 seed from the Desert League — in a state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2D Mater East 36, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 7: At Mater East, freshman Cheyanne Thornhill passed for three touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Knights (14-9) topped the Pirates (7-15).

Mater East plays at Boulder City — a 48-12 winner over No. 4D Eldorado and the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League — in the other state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys basketball

Class 4A

No. 1M Faith Lutheran 62, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 49: At Faith Lutheran, seniors Caleb Pigge and Graydon Lemke each scored 17 points to lead the Crusaders, the Mountain League champion, to a Southern Region quarterfinal victory over the Spartans.

Faith Lutheran (20-5) will host Desert League champion Somerset-Losee in a region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cimarron-Memorial, the No. 2 seed from the Sky League, finishes 19-9.

No. 1D Somerset-Losee 90, No. 3M Valley 88 (OT): At Somerset-Losee, the Lions led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but the Vikings (10-17) rallied to take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Somerset-Losee (22-3) made three late free throws to force overtime and took control in the extra period. Senior Malachi Richardson scored 18 points and junior Roderick Johnson added 17 points for the Lions.

No. 2D Sierra Vista 71, No. 1L Rancho 68: At Rancho, junior Ethan Nelson scored 18 wins to lead the Mountain Lions to a road win over the Lake League champion Rams (21-5).

Rancho (21-5) missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Junior EJ Dacuma scored 17 points and senior Khamari Taylor added 16 points for the Mountain Lions.

Sierra Vista (20-8) will host No. 3L Canyon Springs in the other region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 3L Canyon Springs 74, No. 1S Legacy 43: At Legacy, senior Armondo Lewis Jr. scored 23 points as the Pioneers (15-13) upset the Longhorns (23-8). Lewis grabbed six rebounds, and senior Emanuel Custard added 13 points and seven assists for Canyon Springs.

Girls basketball

Class 4A

No. 1S Legacy 71, No. 2M Cimarron-Memorial 35: At Legacy, junior Laila Gines made four consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Longhorns (19-9) pull away from the Spartans (17-7).

Senior Jaleese Mckenzie added six points, 12 rebounds and four steals for the Longhorns.

Legacy will play at Desert League champion Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a region semifinal.

No. 1D Foothill 57, No. 4S Tech: At Foothill, senior Rylee Hjorth scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Falcons (11-12) rolled past the Roadrunners (13-16).

Avan Aldridge added 11 points for Foothill.

No. 2D Canyon Springs 60, No. 2S Somerset-Losee 53: At Somerset-Losee, Canyon Springs nearly gave up an 11-point fourth-quarter lead but fended off the Lions (19-7) for the victory.

Canyon Springs (20-8) will host No. 3D Basic — who upset Mountain League champion Sierra Vista 50-45 — in the other region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Class 3A

No. 1D Moapa Valley 62, No. 4M SLAM Academy 34: At Moapa Valley, junior Claire Cox scored 26 points as the Pirates (25-3) rolled past the Bulls (7-11) in a Southern Region quarterfinal.

Senior Haylie Western scored 16 points and senior Andie Wood added 10 points for the Pirates.

Moapa Valley will host No. 2M Coral Academy — a 51-40 winner over No. 3D Mater East — in a region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 1M Pahrump Valley 55, No. 4D Cadence 10: At Pahrump Valley, seniors Paris Coleman and Heavan Cooper each scored 14 points as the Trojans (26-2) cruised past the Cougars (8-19).

Senior Avery Moore added eight points, 10 steals and four assists for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley will host No. 3M The Meadows — a 40-35 road winner over No. 2D Virgin Valley — in the other region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.