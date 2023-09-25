Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1

The top of the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings remained the same this week. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.

Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and Sj Seuseu Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (6-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (4-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (3-2)

4. Foothill, Division I (5-1)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (4-2)

6. Desert Pines, Division I (2-3)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (4-2)

8. Basic, Division II (3-2)

9. Palo Verde, Division III (2-2)

10. Coronado, Division I (2-3)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rolled to a 55-0 win at Silverado. … Liberty cruised to a 41-7 home win over Cathedral Catholic (California). … Arbor View rallied for a 28-27 double overtime victory at Desert Pines in a game that was marred by serious injuries and a fight at the end of the game. The Aggies play at Gorman at 7 p.m. with first place in 5A Division I on the line. … Foothill found its groove and put away Las Vegas 41-7. … Shadow Ridge lost at Coronado 28-14 and will play at Silverado at 6 p.m. in a rematch of the last two 4A state title games.

Desert Pines plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars fell at Liberty 16-7 last year. … Faith Lutheran did just enough to put away Sierra Vista 10-0. … Basic scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives to roll past Durango 45-20. … Palo Verde dominated Desert Oasis 40-7 last Thursday. … After its upset win over Shadow Ridge, Coronado plays at 5A Division III co-leader Palo Verde at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (5-1)

2. Canyon Springs (4-0)

3. Somerset-Losee (4-2)

4. Sunrise Mountain (4-1)

5. Mojave (2-2)

Around 4A: Centennial held on for a 27-14 win over Bonanza. … Canyon Springs was off last week and will host Del Sol at 6 p.m. … Somerset-Losee rolled to a 42-0 win against Western. … Sunrise Mountain won 28-14 at Del Sol. … Mojave lost 30-23 to 5A Division III opponent Cimarron-Memorial.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (4-1)

2. Moapa Valley (4-2)

3. Virgin Valley (5-1)

4. Boulder City (3-1)

5. Mater East (3-2)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy put away Democracy Prep for a 35-22 win. … Moapa Valley rolled to a 42-9 road win at Boulder City. … Virgin Valley cruised past The Meadows 59-19. … Boulder City plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. … Mater East outlasted Pahrump Valley 36-30 on the road.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (16-4)

2. Coronado (9-3)

3. Centennial (14-6)

4. Liberty (10-4)

5. Faith Lutheran (14-6)

Class 4A

1. Tech (16-3)

2. Legacy (16-6)

3. Durango (13-11)

4. Coral Academy (8-0)

5. Spring Valley (9-5)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (9-6)

2. The Meadows (11-3)

3. Virgin Valley (6-4)

4. Moapa Valley (11-12)

5. Sloan Canyon (5-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman

Rancho at The Meadows

Virgin Valley at Cadence

Wednesday

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Palo Verde at Centennial

Liberty at Coronado

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-1-0)

2. Palo Verde (8-3-1)

3. Eldorado (9-5-1)

4. Las Vegas (6-3-2)

5. Arbor View (4-2-2)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (9-1-2)

2. Canyon Springs (12-2-2)

3. Sierra Vista (8-2-0)

4. Liberty (9-2-2)

5. Tech (9-4-1)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (8-1-0)

2. SLAM Academy (8-1-0)

3. Doral Academy (7-1-0)

4. Mater East (5-3-1)

5. Equipo Academy (4-4-1)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Doral Academy at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Palo Verde at Eldorado

Sunrise Mountain at Coronado

Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Western at Cimarron-Memorial

Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado

Western at Coronado

Tech at Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Clark, 6 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Mater East, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (10-2-1)

2. Coronado (9-2-4)

3. Faith Lutheran (9-2-2)

4. Liberty (7-1-1)

5. Palo Verde (5-2-5)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (10-0-2)

2. Centennial (9-1-2)

3. Tech (7-2-0)

4. Green Valley (8-2-3)

5. Sierra Vista (7-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (10-1-1)

2. Equipo Academy (8-1-1)

3. Virgin Valley (5-0-2)

4. SLAM Academy (8-2-0)

5. Boulder City (4-3-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Equipo Academy at Sierra Vista

Wednesday

Silverado at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Boulder City at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Coronado