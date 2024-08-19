Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman, Somerset-Losee top of class in football
Bishop Gorman (5A), Somerset-Losee (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first high school football rankings. Check out where every team stands after Week 1.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(All records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)
2. Liberty (0-0)
3. Arbor View (0-0)
4. Coronado (0-0)
5. Desert Pines (0-0)
6. Legacy (1-0)
7. Shadow Ridge (0-0)
8. Faith Lutheran (1-0)
9. Centennial (0-0)
10. Foothill (1-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, won 33-7 at home against Kahuku (Hawaii) on Aug. 16. The Gaels play at No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. … Liberty opens its season at home against Skyridge (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday. … Arbor View plays at Lincoln (California) at 1 p.m. Saturday. … Coronado hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.
Desert Pines hosts reigning 4A state champion Centennial, which is now in 5A Division III, at 6 p.m. Friday. … Legacy beat Basic 34-20 on Aug. 16. … Shadow Ridge hosts Northern school Spanish Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. … Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Hills (Utah) 25-23 on Aug. 16 on a late field goal from Liam Radke with five seconds remaining. … Foothill handled 3A opponent SLAM Academy 34-14.
Class 4A
1. Somerset-Losee (0-1)
2. Cadence (1-0)
3. Mojave (0-0)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (0-0)
5. Canyon Springs (0-1)
Around 4A: Somerset-Losee lost a close game to Virgin Valley 24-23 last week. … Cadence rolled Rancho 42-0. … Mojave hosts Damien (Hawaii) at 6 p.m. Friday. … Cimarron-Memorial hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Both teams dropped to 4A after being in 5A Division III last season. … Canyon Springs lost at Carson City 27-0 on Saturday.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (1-0)
2. Virgin Valley (1-0)
3. SLAM Academy (0-1)
4. Boulder City (1-0)
5. Mater East (1-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley blanked Durango 27-0. … Virgin Valley outdueled Somerset-Losee 24-23. … SLAM Academy plays at Mohave (Arizona) after losing to Foothill by 20. … Boulder City rolled Valley 43-0. … Mater East cruised past The Meadows 47-6.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (4-0)
2. Faith Lutheran (4-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (4-0)
4. Liberty (0-0)
5. Arbor View (0-0)
Class 4A
1. Tech (3-0-1)
2. Doral Academy (2-1)
3. Foothill (0-0)
4. Centennial (0-0)
5. Sierra Vista (0-0)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (3-1)
2. Moapa Valley (1-0)
3. Pahrump Valley (0-0)
4. Boulder City (0-1)
5. Virgin Valley (0-0)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
SLAM Academy at Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Green Valley
Thursday
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Palo Verde at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Desert Oasis
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (4-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (4-0)
3. Palo Verde (0-1)
4. Western (1-0)
5. Eldorado (1-3)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (3-1)
2. Liberty (2-0)
3. Foothill (3-1)
4. Canyon Springs (3-1)
5. Chaparral (3-1)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (1-0)
2. Equipo Academy (0-2)
3. Moapa Valley (0-3)
4. Doral Academy (1-2)
5. SLAM Academy (0-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Western at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman
Canyon Spring at Chaparral
Rancho at Liberty
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)
2. Coronado (0-0)
3. Centennial (8-1)
4. Foothill (7-1)
5. Arbor View (0-0)
Class 4A
1. Durango (0-0)
2. Tech (6-2)
3. Green Valley (6-3)
4. Coral Academy (4-4)
5. Legacy (5-5)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (0-0)
2. Moapa Valley (4-2)
3. Boulder City (1-5)
4. Virgin Valley (0-1)
5. Sloan Canyon (1-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Arbor View at Shadow Ridge
Durango at Foothill
Sloan Canyon at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
Green Valley at Tech
Thursday
Legacy at The Meadows
Desert Oasis at Coral Academy
Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge
Centennial at Foothill
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.