Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman, Somerset-Losee top of class in football

Bishop Gorman (5A), Somerset-Losee (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first high school football rankings. Check out where every team stands after Week 1.

No. 2 Gorman gets ‘good evaluation’ of QBs after opening win

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs through an attempted Kahuku tackle during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(All records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

2. Liberty (0-0)

3. Arbor View (0-0)

4. Coronado (0-0)

5. Desert Pines (0-0)

6. Legacy (1-0)

7. Shadow Ridge (0-0)

8. Faith Lutheran (1-0)

9. Centennial (0-0)

10. Foothill (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, won 33-7 at home against Kahuku (Hawaii) on Aug. 16. The Gaels play at No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. … Liberty opens its season at home against Skyridge (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday. … Arbor View plays at Lincoln (California) at 1 p.m. Saturday. … Coronado hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.

Desert Pines hosts reigning 4A state champion Centennial, which is now in 5A Division III, at 6 p.m. Friday. … Legacy beat Basic 34-20 on Aug. 16. … Shadow Ridge hosts Northern school Spanish Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. … Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Hills (Utah) 25-23 on Aug. 16 on a late field goal from Liam Radke with five seconds remaining. … Foothill handled 3A opponent SLAM Academy 34-14.

Class 4A

1. Somerset-Losee (0-1)

2. Cadence (1-0)

3. Mojave (0-0)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (0-0)

5. Canyon Springs (0-1)

Around 4A: Somerset-Losee lost a close game to Virgin Valley 24-23 last week. … Cadence rolled Rancho 42-0. … Mojave hosts Damien (Hawaii) at 6 p.m. Friday. … Cimarron-Memorial hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Both teams dropped to 4A after being in 5A Division III last season. … Canyon Springs lost at Carson City 27-0 on Saturday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (1-0)

2. Virgin Valley (1-0)

3. SLAM Academy (0-1)

4. Boulder City (1-0)

5. Mater East (1-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley blanked Durango 27-0. … Virgin Valley outdueled Somerset-Losee 24-23. … SLAM Academy plays at Mohave (Arizona) after losing to Foothill by 20. … Boulder City rolled Valley 43-0. … Mater East cruised past The Meadows 47-6.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (4-0)

2. Faith Lutheran (4-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (4-0)

4. Liberty (0-0)

5. Arbor View (0-0)

Class 4A

1. Tech (3-0-1)

2. Doral Academy (2-1)

3. Foothill (0-0)

4. Centennial (0-0)

5. Sierra Vista (0-0)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (3-1)

2. Moapa Valley (1-0)

3. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

4. Boulder City (0-1)

5. Virgin Valley (0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

SLAM Academy at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Green Valley

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Palo Verde at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (4-0)

2. Bishop Gorman (4-0)

3. Palo Verde (0-1)

4. Western (1-0)

5. Eldorado (1-3)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (3-1)

2. Liberty (2-0)

3. Foothill (3-1)

4. Canyon Springs (3-1)

5. Chaparral (3-1)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (1-0)

2. Equipo Academy (0-2)

3. Moapa Valley (0-3)

4. Doral Academy (1-2)

5. SLAM Academy (0-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Western at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman

Canyon Spring at Chaparral

Rancho at Liberty

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)

2. Coronado (0-0)

3. Centennial (8-1)

4. Foothill (7-1)

5. Arbor View (0-0)

Class 4A

1. Durango (0-0)

2. Tech (6-2)

3. Green Valley (6-3)

4. Coral Academy (4-4)

5. Legacy (5-5)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (0-0)

2. Moapa Valley (4-2)

3. Boulder City (1-5)

4. Virgin Valley (0-1)

5. Sloan Canyon (1-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

Durango at Foothill

Sloan Canyon at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

Green Valley at Tech

Thursday

Legacy at The Meadows

Desert Oasis at Coral Academy

Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Foothill

